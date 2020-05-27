Gmail’s new settings menu allow you to quickly adjust the feel of your inbox

Share the joy















Gmail, my favorite email service, and probably the favorite of millions of other users across the globe is making it easier to access the long list of settings that are hidden somewhere from users. “Quick settings” as Google calls it, will help you to optimize your Gmail layout. The new settings will provide you with a sampling of options that allows you to adjust the look of your inbox—and of course, there is no need to leave the page. The new tweak is expected to be activated automatically once it arrives.

Among other options, you will be able to change the density of information displayed between default, comfortable, or compact. The new settings menu also allows you to choose which emails you want to prioritize in your inbox. Also included is an option that allows you to add a reading pane, which enables you to see an email’s content without really opening it.

Your existing settings, however, remain unchanged with the latest update. “You can still see the full settings menu by clicking the “See all settings” button at the top of the new quick settings menu,” Google said.

https://gsuiteupdates.googleblog.com/2020/05/new-gmail-quick-settings-optimize-inbox.html

Google recently integrated its Meet videoconferencing space into Gmail. Gmail posted a short clip of how the service works on Twitter and how you can organize a videoconference with your contacts. The information provided in the short clip tallied with what was reported earlier, and there is not much to add here.

The new Meet button is located on the left side of your Gmail right below the “More” menu where you can click to see more option. To draw your attention to the new addition, you will see the word “New” written on a blue background in front of the “Meet” feature. You can either click to start a meeting or click to join a meeting.

Integrating Meet into Gmail is one smart move that could help Google achieve its goal of taking a sizeable share of the market. When you consider this alongside the fact that you can now do videoconferencing for free on Meet; then you understand where Google is heading at.

Zoom though, has that extra appeal when it comes to joining a meeting via a link unlike Google that requires you to own an account. Secondly, Meet’s free account does not offer users the option of dial-in landline numbers for meetings—this is not the case with Zoom.

Google, however, plan to introduce other safety measures including automatically entering people not explicitly added to a meeting via its calendar into a green room when they try to join a meeting. What that means is that those in the green room will not be able to join others in the meeting until the host has given his approval. The free version of Meet will not offer landline dial-in numbers for meetings.

