Gmail officially rolls out dark theme for iOS and Android

Gmail has started rolling out dark theme for iOS and Android—and this time it is official. The company is also following this up with timeline as well as making the feature available on iOS.

The new dark theme on mobile according to 9to5google, extends to the compose screen and messages. The body of an email leverages white text, while darker signatures can be more difficult to see. Meanwhile, on Android 10, the darker look takes into account the system default “Dark Theme” setting, and will also be activated when the Battery Saver is on.

In other related news, Gmail’s compose button is now looking more visible, and a first timer can now easily locate it; though still at the base of the app. What we now have is an oblong shaped button with a pen icon located within it. This replaces the multicolored plus sign with the word “Compose,” which makes more visible for everyone to see.

For a first time user, the Gmail Compose button on Android is not that easy to locate—and that has to do with Google placing it in a pretty awkward location; and it is tiny too.

The two items located within the button are tinted red; this matches other highlights in the Gmail app for Android. As you scroll down, the button retracts into a simple circle, but will again be expanded when you swipe up.

While the new button has already rolled on Android, there is nothing to suggest that the web version is going to have similar change. The last time I checked, the compose button on the web version is pretty much what it is—nothing has changed.

Google has also introduced some changes to Gmail that makes it easier to access the long list of settings that are hidden somewhere from users. “Quick Settings” as Google calls it, will help you to optimize your Gmail layout. The new settings will provide you with a sampling of options that allows you to adjust the look of your inbox—and of course, there is no need to leave the page. The new tweak is expected to be activated automatically once it arrives.

You will now be able to change the density of information displayed between default, comfortable, or compact. The new settings menu also allows you to choose which emails you want to prioritize in your inbox. Also included is an option that allows you to add a reading pane, which enables you to see an email’s content without really opening it.

Your existing settings, however, remain unchanged with the latest update. “You can still see the full settings menu by clicking the “See all settings” button at the top of the new quick settings menu,” Google said.

