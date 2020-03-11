Gmail now lets you store multiple signatures in latest update

Share the joy















Being able to send your email with a signature is a brilliant idea—but did you know that Google has now added a new option where you can now save multiple signatures. When it comes to adding a saved signature to your email, there should be an option that allows you to choose from different signature styles. One signature for all formal emails, and another for social or informal relationships.

Gmail’s latest update allows you to store multiple signatures and pick between them from the compose window. Going forward, you can compose and save multiple signatures that can be used later.

The feature will be available to all users by default. To create multiple signatures, simply go to Settings (gear icon) > Settings > General. Then, scroll down to “Signature” and select “Create New” to enter multiple signatures. To use the additional signatures, open the signature menu in the compose action toolbar to switch signatures. Meanwhile, the GIF below should give you an insight on how to set up the new feature.

The feature has already started rolling out, but could take another 15 days for everyone to have access to it. This, of course, is normal; which means there is nothing to worry about if the multiple signature option has still not showed up on your Gmail.

A couple of months ago, Google updated its Calendar in Gmail with new features that will enable you propose a new meeting time. The update also includes adding a new note to Calendar invites from Gmail.

When you open a Google Calendar invite in Gmail, you will see a new “More Options” dropdown menu that has been added by Google. the new More Options feature allows you to propose a new time for the meeting or add a note to your RSVP. Selecting either option opens the respective event section in calendar.google.com, where you will then be able to directly make those updates.

Prior to that time, Google announced last week that emails can now be attached to outgoing emails. What that means in a nutshell is that you no longer have to forward an email—instead you can now attach it to another email.

To get started, choose the email that you want to send as an attachment, click the three dots on your email > “Forward as attachment” > in the “To” field, add recipients. You can also add recipients in the “Cc” and “Bcc” fields > add a subject > write your message > at the bottom click send.

Another way you can get it done is to right click on the message you want to forward as an attachment or drag and drop the file into the body of the message. For the recipient, the attached email comes as a .eml file. When you click on the .eml attachment, it will open in a new window.

