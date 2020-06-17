Gmail for iOS and Android get a dedicated Google Meet tab

Share the joy















Google continues to push its videoconferencing space to the frontline where the competition these days is on the fast lane. After successfully integrating the service with its email service on the web, the tech giant has announced that a dedicated Google Meet tab is being added to the iOS and Android versions of Gmail.

So, whether you are on the move, home or office, it is now easier to connect with people via the videoconferencing space owned by Google. This is a big one from the company considering how widely used Gmail is. There is no gain emphasizing the fact that Google is trying to leverage on the huge popularity of its email service to make Meet highly competitive.

Gmail for Android for example has over 5 billion downloads in the Play Store; this presents Google with a big opportunity to make its videoconferencing space readily available to more people. While Zoom remains the current market leader in the videoconferencing space apparently because of the fact that people need to work from home, Google’s ability to integrate its own app within its slew of apps and services should be a cause for concern for its rivals.

The new Meeting tab will begin to roll out in the coming weeks, and will be available on your phone’s Gmail app. From there, you will be able to see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and be able to join them easily with a single tap.

To get started, tap on “New meeting” in the Meet tab to get a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Calendar. If you tap on “Join with a code,” you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code.

You can however, disable the Meet tab in the Gmail app by going to the Settings from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox. Tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet.

Last month, Google integrated the Meet button within Gmail web. The button is located on the left side of your Gmail right below the “More” menu where you can click to see more option. To draw your attention to the new addition, you will see the word “New” written on a blue background in front of the “Meet” feature. You can either click to start a meeting or click to join a meeting.

Integrating Meet into Gmail is one smart move that could help Google achieve its goal of taking a sizeable share of the market. When you consider this alongside the fact that you can now do videoconferencing for free on Meet; then you understand where Google is heading at.

