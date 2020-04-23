Gboard could soon add useful keyboard suggestions—no need for long-press

Share the joy















Google is reportedly working on improving how you access your clipboard on Gboard. Per 9to5google, the app giant is testing a useful one-tap clipboard suggestions. A new clipboard suggestion now appears when something is coped to the clipboard.

A screenshot posted along with the report shows the new clipboard suggestion replacing the shortcut buttons for features such as settings, stickers, GIF search, and the full clipboard manager. As expected, the suggestion replaces the buttons when you have copied something to the clipboard. You can paste whatever is on the clipboard in the app you are currently using by tapping the suggestion.

While the Android one-press menu is not difficult to use, adding keyboard suggestions would make things much better and easier for everyone.

Google’s Gboard keyboard app has come a long way. It is rated as one of the most efficient keyboard apps on the Play Store—with over 1 billion downloads. Lately, the app was updated with some cool new features including support for next word prediction and spelling correction to handwriting keyboards for faster typing. (English(US)).

Gboard currently supports over 500 different languages—making it one of the biggest keyboard apps in the world. While English, French, Spanish and the likes dominate the global scene in terms of the number of people who speak those languages, being able to communicate in local dialect brings so much comfort and fun. The Gboard approach is simple—get as many people as possible to communicate in their preferred dialect.

In 2918, Google added the ability for the app to suggest relevant emoji and stickers that can be used when typing on your phone. The feature is powered by Google’s popular artificial intelligence. With this functionality, Gboard is able to suggest different emojis and stickers that it feels will match that important occasion—birthday, wedding anniversary any many more. As you already know, Gboard boasts of a rich reservoir of stickers and emojis in its library, which makes it the perfect app to help you send the right pictures when words are barely enough.

Even with a large collection of stickers and emojis available in the Gboard store, it could be sometimes very difficult to come up with the right one to express yourself in a very important conversation. So, it makes a lot of sense to have AI integrated into the app to simplify the entire process of getting the right sticker or emoji.

“But with thousands of emoji and stickers, and an endless number of GIFs, it can sometimes take a while to find the perfect way to say “I love you,” “hooray,” or anything else you’re trying to communicate,” Angana Ghosh, Product Lead Gboard said back then.

