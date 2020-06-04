Facebook’s photo transfer tool now available to everyone

Share the joy















Facebook has rolled out its photo transfer tool which was launched a couple of months ago to every user. The tool, which allows you to port a copy of your photo from Facebook to Google Photo was restricted to users in Europe at launch.

All photos will be ported to Google Photos via encrypted transfer, which saves you the stress of having to download and manually upload photos by yourself. It is a win-win situation for both Facebook and Google—one that will push third-party file transfer or backup services to the background.

Follow the instructions on the screenshot below to understand how to use the photo transfer tool.

On Tuesday, Facebook launched new feature called “Manage Activity” that lets you delete old and embarrassing posts or images. The feature not only allows you to delete those old images and move on from your ex, it also enables you to do this in bulk.

The new feature allows you to delete in bulk or individually, which could come as a handy tool when you need to get rid of those dirty pictures posted in the past. With this, you can get rid of those embarrassing posts before someone else sees them first and use them against you. The social media behemoth said the newly launched feature will allow you to filter and find posts with specific people in them or in a particular time range.

Facebook said the Manage Activity is designed “to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.” For example, the feature may suggests that someone might want to delete old content when they are about to start working full time after college or remove posts that brings back memories of an old relationship.

Options available when using the new Facebook feature, which will first be released first on mobile include, removing a post from your timeline. The post can be sent to the trash, where it will be removed from public viewing immediately but deleted permanently after 30 days. [Posts, however, can be manually deleted sooner]. You may also choose to archive a post, which means it is no longer available for the public to view, but can be viewed privately.

Still on privacy and photos, Facebook has rolled out a new safety feature to help women in India lock their account and make it inaccessible to people they are not friends with. With this new measure in place, people you are not friends with will not be able to view or zoom in to download your profile picture and cover photo.

