Facebook’s new connectivity app Discover helps people get info online for free

Facebook has launched a new connectivity app called Discover. Discover, according to the social media giant, will help those who cannot afford to get online to easily access information on the web at no cost. You will be able to access any website of your choice; but without videos, images, and audio that consume data. You will be restricted to texts, which consumes few megabytes of internet data.

Discover is being launched as a trial version in Peru in partnership with Bitel, Claro, Entel, and Movistar, Facebook said. The app is a part of Facebook’s Free Basics initiative; and is a result from feedback it received from stakeholders, organizations, civil society groups, etc.

“With Discover, we’re exploring ways to help people stay on the internet more consistently. Many internet users around the world remain underconnected, regularly dropping off the internet for some period of time when they exhaust their data balance. Discover is designed to help bridge these gaps and keep people connected until they can purchase data again. We’ll also be assessing how Discover can help people extend use of their regular data balance and support internet adoption.”

The launch of the app has become even more necessary considering the fact that people need to be informed about the coronavirus pandemic. Helping people to get and stay connected is vital, and Discover could not have been launched at a better time—even though its use is only limited to 10MB of data per day and restricted to Peru for now. “As part of our ongoing work to connect people to accurate health information, coronavirus health resources will be highlighted on the Discover homepage.”

Discover will also work like Facebook’s other app Free Basics, which is currently only available in more than 55 countries. People who use Free Basics are able to access the internet for various information including health, job, educational resources, communication tools, etc—and Discover will no doubt offer similar access; but only in text formats.

Facebook said users of Discover will get daily allowance of 10MB of data to access the web in text format only. You will be notified of the availability of free data by your local carrier or participating mobile operator.

Facebook said it would route web traffic through the Discover proxy and temporarily decrypt it to remove video, audio, and other high-bandwidth content that is not supported. What that means is that you will not be able to view video and audio-based content while using the Discover app to access the web.

The service is currently only available through mobile web and Android.

