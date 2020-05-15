Facebook’s Messenger Rooms goes live for everyone

Share the joy















Facebook and Google seem to be running against time—lately, both companies have launched separate videoconferencing apps to rival Zoom. Google launched Meet, and recently integrated it with Gmail to make creating and joining meetings smooth. The company also made the service free for all users. Facebook on its part launched Rooms; and the service is now available globally on Messenger.

Facebook will be hoping that Messenger Rooms, which supports video calls with up to 50 participants will be able to compete effectively with Zoom and Meet. Videoconferencing is generating a lot of usage these days; and everyone wants a bite of the cake—Facebook inclusive.

When someone using Rooms creates a room, Facebook will alert you and other users via its new section in the news feed or push notification. Facebook has announced that the ability to join and start calls will soon be made possible inside Instagram direct message.

According to WABetaInfo, Facebook is following the launch of Messenger Rooms up by adding a shortcut to WhatsApp Web per report. The reliable tech blogger reports in that a shortcut that suggests the integration or shortcut is now beginning to appear. The implementation has already started for the Android beta of the chat app in version 2.20.139, while work is in progress for version 2.2019.6 Web update.

The new shortcut according to the blogger, will appear at the actions list in the chat. When you select the Messenger Rooms shortcut as displayed in the screenshot, WhatsApp will show an introduction of the feature. The shortcut is also visible in the main menu.

Once you click on the “Create Room” option, you will be asked if you want to be redirected to the Messenger app where your option also include to cancel. The shortcut, according to WABetaInfo is not available yet.

More on Rooms

The video chat tool will accommodate up to 50 participants who can all jointly make calls. For the room creator, it will be up to him to open or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from taking part. For now, you will only be able to start room from Messenger and Facebook, while rooms will become available to Instagram Direct. WhatsApp, and Portal much later.

You will be able to play with Facebook’s AR filters or swap out your real-life background for a virtual one while in a room. Facebook says some backgrounds will offer 360-degree views of exotic locales.

Despite the launch of the two apps, Zoom still retains the edge considering how many of its users have been able to use the service to keep connected with their loved ones regardless of the fact that it is videoconference app.

