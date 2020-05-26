Facebook’s Calibra is now renamed Novi with a new logo

Share the joy















With knocks from regulatory authorities, Facebook seems undaunted with plans to make a huge success of its Libra cryptocurrency plans. The social media behemoth has renamed its Calibra wallet; and now calls it Novi—with a new logo too.

In a blog post announcing the name change, Facebook said Novi was inspired by the Latin words “novus” and “via,” which is translated as “new” and “way,” respectively. The subsidiary that will now be responsible for developing its digital wallet is now Novi Financial.

“Novi was inspired by the Latin words “novus” for “new” and “via” for “way.” It’s a new way to send money, and Novi’s new visual identity and design represent the fluid movement of digital currencies. We’ve also included a nod to the Libra icon in the brand logo to underscore our commitment to the Libra network.”

Novi can be used as a standalone app to send money same way as sending a message in Messenger and WhatsApp. The company said there will be no hidden charges when adding, sending, receiving or withdrawing money, while transfers will be instant. To prevent or guard against fraud, all customers of Novi will be verified using government-issued ID, while fraud protections will be built in throughout the app.

A new logo

Alongside a new name, Facebook’s digital wallet also have a new logo. Facebook’s decision to change the logo is understandable considering the controversies generated by the design of Calibra. Calibra bore similarities to one startup bank called Current. Novi, however, ditches that old Calibra design in favor of a stylized version of its name, while the Libra logo contained within its “o.”

While the launch date and availability of Novi were not made known by Facebook in the blog post, the social media giant, however, said roll out will be limited to an “initial set of countries.”

Facebook’s Libra suffered a setback as PayPal, a key member of the 28 financial nonprofit organizations pulled out last October. The 28-member nonprofit organization was formed in June 2019 to oversee the creation of Libra.

PayPal in a statement per The Verge did not provide any specific reason for this action, but announced that it wanted “to forgo further participation in the Libra Association at this time and to continue to focus on advancing our existing mission and business priorities as we strive to democratize access to financial services for underserved populations.”

While PayPal’s statement did not clearly state reasons why it decided to withdraw its membership, the Financial Times reports that the financial powerhouse had indeed begun distancing itself from the project probably due to regulatory scrutiny that has been on the increase since the project was first announced.

