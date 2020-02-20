Facebook to pay users $5 for voice recordings

Share the joy















Facebook has announced that some users will be paid $5 for voice recording. The voice recording, according to the social media behemoth, will be used to improve its speech recognition technology.

The new arrangement is a part of Facebook’s new program called “Pronunciation” in the company’s Viewpoints market research app. For those selected to be part of the program, the social media behemoth said they will receive $5 and would be able to record the phrase “Hey Portal” followed by the first name of a friend from their list. You will be allowed to make your recording with the names of up to 10 friends, with each statement recorded twice.

For every one set of recordings completed, you will get 200 points in the Viewpoints app. Unfortunately, you cannot cash out in the Viewpoints app until you have earned a minimum of 1,000 points. While racking up the number of points required to cash out could be something difficult to achieve, Facebook is however, offering you the opportunity to make up to five sets of recordings, which makes it easier to meet the 1,000-point goal and get paid the $5.

To protect your privacy, Facebook says voice recordings you provide will not be linked with your Facebook profile. Per The Verge, the company also adds that your Viewpoint’s activities will not be shared on Facebook or its other services without your consent.

The Facebook Pronunciation program is currently only available to some users in the US over the age of 18 with more than 75 Facebook friends. The company says it would gradually roll out the program; which means not everyone would be able to access it right away. If you are one of those with access to the program, then there would not be any need to update the Viewpoint app before it pops up.

News that Facebook was working on tabbed newsfeed was first brought to the fore by Jane Manchun Wong; a reverse engineer, and now it is no longer speculation as that has been confirmed.

With tabbed newsfeed, and just as you can see in the screenshot above and in the tweet below, you will be able to arrange your newsfeed to see things the way you deem important to you.

Tabbed newsfeed also means that you will be able to more easily have access to “Most Recent” and “Already Seen” feeds. So, when you come to Facebook, all you need to do is to read those posts that are only relevant to you in the way you prearranged them.

