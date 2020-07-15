Facebook to launch exclusive music videos starting August 1

Share the joy















[/dropcap]Facebook is launching a new program for publishers to post exclusive music videos directly to Facebook.

Social media guru Matt Navarra says the program will prompt the official Facebook Pages of musicians to switch to a new setting by August 1.

The process will allow any Facebook-licensed videos feature the musicians by linking back to their Page.

Facebook’s Navarra says,

“No need to link or upload anything, your library will stay up to date with the latest videos licensed to Facebook. […] Whenever we get a new release from a music label, your Page will share it right to your timeline so it can reach your followers’ News Feeds.”

TechCrunch shares how the new setting affects Facebook Pages.

The process means Facebook will manage the licensing of official music videos and close distribution deals with publishers directly.

A YouTube Alternative

Facebook last year was searching for new rights deals for music videos, as many music labels were looking for alternatives to YouTube. Content creators felt that YouTube benefited most from its revenues.

Music videos account for a huge chunk of YouTube views, with seven of the 10 most viewed videos of all time coming from popular artists.

The Google-owned service even released YouTube Music to tap into the popularity of music videos.

With this in mind, publishers are questioning whether YouTube is paying enough for using their content.

And what if Facebook can offer a more lucrative deal for the same content?

Publishers will gradually move away from YouTube and post video clips exclusively to Facebook.

Facebook Watch can draw big audiences if publishers will choose it over the competition. And the social network can further monetize it with ads.

Facebook has yet to reveal details on its rights deals, but it may be better than YouTube’s offering.

The social network has similar, if not better, audience reach to YouTube. And creators will follow the money trail.

Facebook may have no dire need for revenues from these clips, as it focuses on drawing more viewers to its platform for now.

The more people switching to Facebook Watch, the more people will watch the publishers’ content. And Facebook advertisers will reap the benefits if things fall into place.

Yet Facebook Watch is still miles from keeping up with YouTube.

If exclusive music videos pop up on Facebook come August 1, we may have to note the number of viewers and whether the videos appear on other platforms.

