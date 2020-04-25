Facebook to add a video calling feature to encourage virtual dating

Share the joy















Soon, you will be able to go on “virtual dates,” which by the way is becoming increasingly popular these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday Facebook announced that its users will soon be able to access a new video calling feature that will enable them to make video call over Messenger. This will serve as an alternative to going on a real-world date.

It is probably the best way to go considering the fact that people world over are now practicing social distancing. For real apps that offer real dating that are not online-based, the challenge is how to make things work. If you must go out on a date this period, then it has to be by social distancing—and Facebook seems to be working along that line with virtual date.

Hopefully the feature will soon be made available and you will be able to invite a match to a virtual date. A recipient will have the option of accepting to declining an offer to go on virtual date via a pop-up that will appear once an offer is sent. If you accept an offer, you will be connected in a video chat powered by Facebook Messenger, which will then enable you to get to know each other, TechCrunch reports.

Facebook has launched a new suite of new products, which further broaden its presence in the video chat world. The social media giant has introduced Messenger Rooms; a new tool that can be used for initiating virtual hangouts with up to 50 people.

Facebook says Messenger Rooms will become available globally in the next couple of weeks. The video chat tool will accommodate up to 50 participants who can all jointly make calls. For the room creator, it will be up to him to open or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from taking part. For now, you will only be able to start room from Messenger and Facebook, while rooms will become available to Instagram Direct. WhatsApp, and Portal much later.

You will be able to play with Facebook’s AR filters or swap out your real-life background for a virtual one while in a room. Facebook says some backgrounds will offer 360-degree views of exotic locales.

“Video presence isn’t a new area for us,” he said. “But it’s an area that we want to go deeper in, and it fits the overall theme, which is that we’re shifting more resources in the company to focus on private communication and private social platforms, rather than just the traditional broader ones,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a live stream per The Verge. “So this is a good mix: we’re building tools into Facebook and Instagram that are helping people find smaller groups of people to then go have more intimate connections with, and be able to have private sessions with.”

Share the joy













