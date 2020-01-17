Facebook scraps plan to sell ads in WhatsApp

Share the joy















There has been a remarkable turnaround in Facebook’s hugely unpopular plan to sell ads in WhatsApp. This completely came out of the blue as no one would have imagined that the social media giant would backtrack from a plan that saw creators of the messaging app to resign in 2018.

Citing inside sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reports that WhatsApp recently disbanded a team that was earlier put in place to find the best ways to integrate ads into the messaging service. Work already done by the team has been deleted from the WhatsApp code, the people said per WSJ.

Created in 2009, WhatsApp made money initially from download fees and then a $0.99 annual subscription, but Facebook made the platform free after acquiring it. In 2018 Facebook unveiled plans to generate more revenue from the app that included selling ads.

Facebook immediately made the use of WhatsApp free which was previously accessible at $0.99 annually free for everyone. This led to a lot of speculations as to whether or not the service would continue to be free considering the huge amount of investment put into it by Facebook at the time of acquisition.

Facebook completed the $19 billion acquisition of mobile messenger app, WhatsApp in 2014. The deal saw Facebook pay $12 billion of its stock value, and another $4 billion, with founders of the app also granted $3 billion Facebook stock; while the app continues as a separate service from the social network giant.

The deal which was initially kicked against by some European telecoms companies, got approval from the EU Commission not long after formal acquisition, declaring that both companies were not ‘close competitors.’ The Commission also gave its approval based on the fact that consumers will still be left with a choice of applications to choose from.

At the time, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the company was only concerned about growing WhatsApp’s user base. He emphasized that monetization was a priority. “Our strategy is to grow and connect people. Once we get to 2-3 billion people there are ways we can monetize. Now we want to focus on growing users. I don’t think ads are the right way here.”

While the plan to bring ads to the platform may have been ditched at the moment, the company still has plans to bring ads to Status sometimes in the near future. Emphasis for now, however, will be placed on helping businesses make money and communicate with their customers through various features already introduced and ones still to come.

