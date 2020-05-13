Facebook rolls out customizable avatars in the US

Share the joy















Facebook and other social media platforms are increasingly adding new and exciting ways for people to express themselves during conversation. The social behemoth today launched customizable avatars in the US. Avatars as you already know present us more ways to express our feelings and emotions in those difficult times when words are barely enough.

We can emphasize this enough how important it is to say the right things at the proper time. With thousands of coronavirus cases being confirmed in the US every day, giving people more ways to encourage their loved ones on the social media becomes inevitable.

The avatars were first launched internationally in 2019, and can be used in “comments, stories, Messenger—and soon text posts with backgrounds” Facebook’s Fidji Simo announced on Wednesday.

“So much of our interactions these days are taking place online, which is why it’s more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook. Avatars enable you to share a range of emotions and expressions via a digital persona that’s uniquely representative of you, so we’re excited to bring this new form of self-expression to more people around the world.”

People all over the world are spending more time on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to while away the time chatting and keeping in touch with their loved ones. If you live in the US, you can start making avatars by going to the comment composer in either Facebook or Messenger, tap the smiley button, then the sticker tab, then choose to create your avatar.

With videoconferencing app like Zoom gaining a lot of ground these days—and with more than half the world’s population being forced to stay or work from home. Facebook recently launched a new suite of new products, which further broaden its presence in the video chat world. The social media giant introduced Messenger Rooms; a new tool that can be used for initiating virtual hangouts with up to 50 people.

Facebook says Messenger Rooms will become available globally in the next couple of weeks. The video chat tool will accommodate up to 50 participants who can all jointly make calls. For the room creator, it will be up to him to open or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from taking part. For now, you will only be able to start room from Messenger and Facebook, while rooms will become available to Instagram Direct. WhatsApp, and Portal much later.

You will be able to play with Facebook’s AR filters or swap out your real-life background for a virtual one while in a room. Facebook says some backgrounds will offer 360-degree views of exotic locales.

