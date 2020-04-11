Facebook reportedly working on “Campus;” a new space exclusive for college students

Share the joy















Is Facebook going back to basics? Reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong suspects so, and has posted a screenshot of “Campus;” a new space exclusive for college students. Recall that Facebook actually began its journey into the social media sphere as a student’s-only service called “TheFacebook” back in the days at Harvard University.

The social media giant, according to Jane, is working on Campus as an exclusive service for members of certain institutions. Jane’s screenshot shows a sign-up page inviting users to add year of their graduation, subjects of their degree as well as their dormitory.

Facebook is working on “Campus”, a new space exclusive for college students There will be Groups, Events, etc for “Campus” spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020

Given Jane’s pedigree, Campus could only be a matter of weeks or maybe months from proper launch; but this is just mere speculation at the moment. That said, Facebook did not deny or confirm Jane’s tweet when probed for answers by The Telegraph. “We’re always working to improve the Facebook experience for students, but have nothing to announce at this time.”

A return to its root is as exciting as it is, and millions of people all over the world would not be against such a move considering how Facebook has deviated from its original idea.

Meanwhile, MSQRD, a selfie app acquired in 2016 by Facebook is shutting down—the social media behemoth announced last month. MSQRD will be retired on April 13, but will continue to work on other Facebook-owned app. MSQRD waned in popularity or never really got off the mark since acquisition—and now Facebook is calling time on the app to focus on its Spark AR.

“MSQRD was fundamental to building early momentum for AR and providing insights to build the platform Facebook has today. Our focus is now on delivering you the best-possible AR experiences through Spark AR, the platform that allows anyone to create their own AR effects and share them across the Facebook family. You can still find AR effects directly within Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Portal. Huge thanks to our community for the support.”

Lately, Facebook tweaked a couple of thing in its Messenger app, and is a lot better—at least from afar. The Messenger app has come a long way since it was first introduced way back in 2011. From being just an app where you could only chat with your contacts by way of texts, you can now make video and audio calls, express yourself with amazing GIFs and many more. Ironically, all features added along the line contributed to some of the major issues the app has—navigation for example.

To make the app achieve speed and simplicity, Facebook said it reduced the core code by 84 percent—from more than 1.7 million lines of code to just 360,000 codes. The reason for this, according to the social media giant, is to make the app faster and more responsive. This, according to Facebook, will affect a couple of features—simply put, you won’t be able to use some features in Messenger—temporarily though.

