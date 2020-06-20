Facebook removes video posted by Trump over copyright complaint

Share the joy















Like Twitter, Facebook has removed a video posted by President Trump on his Page. The video, which has a black toddler running away from a white toddler is different from the original one which saw both children hugging each other. The original video was posted in 2019, and is a complete opposite of the one posted by Trump, which has now been removed for copyright violation.

CNN reports that one of the parents of the girls in the video filed a copyright complaint, which prompted the social media giant to remove the video from its platform. At the time of removal, the video had amassed more than 4 million views on Facebook.

A statement issued by Jukin Media, a company representing creators of video that include the parent of the original owner of the video per CNN, reads: “Neither the video owner nor Jukin Media gave the President permission to post the video, and after our review, we believe that his unauthorized usage of the content is a clear example of copyright infringement without valid fair use or other defense.”

Confirming that it had received a takedown order from the owner of the video, a Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said: “We received a copyright complaint from the rights holder of this video under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and have removed the post.”

A couple of days ago, Twitter labeled one of President Trump’s video tweet as “manipulated media.” The microblogging platform and Trump have been on each other’s throat for a while; and the latest, which took place on Thursday is set to prolong the battle even further.

Thursday’s action taken by Twitter was however, a rare one considering the fact that the company labelled one of the President’s video tweets as “manipulated media.” This, the company said is a violation of its policies on manipulated media.

Trump had tweeted a doctored version of a popular video which went viral last year that showed two toddlers—a black and a white, hugging. Trump’s version was edited with ominous music and a fake CNN headline that says “Terrified toddler runs from a racist baby.”

The video the cuts to the original one of the toddler hugging, and then cuts to the message “America is not the problem. Fake news is.” At the time the video tweet was labeled by Twitter, it had received around 3.8 million views and more than 75,000 retweets.

“This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context,” Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said per The Washington Post.

