Facebook pulls the plug on Lasso—app to sunset on July 10

Facebook has decided not to continue its expensive attempt at cloning TikTok as Lasso will no longer be available from July 10. While the social media giant has announced it will no longer make Lasso available from next Friday, no one can actually bet against another future dive into such venture especially as TikTok continues to do fine in the market.

Lasso, which was launched a year and a half ago allowed users to shoot 15-seconds video. In a statement per TechCrunch, Facebook confirmed that the app is being discontinued, but failed to provide answers as to why this decision was taken; though, your guess is as good as mine:

“We place multiple bets across our family of apps to test and learn how people want to express themselves. One of these tests was Lasso, our stand-alone short-form video app, which we have decided to shut down. We thank everyone who shared their creativity and feedback with us, which we’ll look to incorporate in our other video experiences.”

While we cannot confirm if Lasso was available in all countries of the world before this announcement, the app was however, available in Colombia, Mexico, the U.S., Argentina, Chile, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ecuador and Uruguay as at February this year.

Josh Constine who once worked with TechCrunch broke the news via his Twitter page on Thursday before it was officially confirmed by Facebook.

Lasso was aimed at teens; Facebook felt it was a great idea to launch a product that has the potential of competing with TikTok. You could record yourself while dancing and lip-synch to music the same way you do on TikTok. Speaking to The Verge about the new app, Facebook said: “Lasso is a new standalone app for short-form, entertaining videos — from comedy to beauty to fitness and more. We’re excited about the potential here, and we’ll be gathering feedback from people and creators.”

Signup was made through Instagram or Facebook; but you will have to authorize Lasso to access your profile page, photos, and videos. You could share Lasso videos as Facebook Stories right away.

Facebook has developed a penchant for repeatedly taking a cue from apps it deems successful—and spinning them to keep its services going. From copying Snapchat’s Stories to rivalling YouTube, the social media giant has a reputation its rivals would love to detest.

Now that Lasso is being discontinued, what would you remember the app for? Would you have wanted the app to continue even though it never measured up to the expectations of a lot of people?

