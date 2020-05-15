Facebook plans to integrate newly bought Giphy with Instagram

Share the joy















In case you have not heard, Facebook has announced the acquisition of GIF making company Giphy. The social media behemoth said the Giphy will be integrated into its picture share app Instagram.

“GIPHY, a leader in visual expression and creation, is joining the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team. GIPHY makes everyday conversations more entertaining, and so we plan to further integrate their GIF library into Instagram and our other apps so that people can find just the right way to express themselves.”

Though, Vishal Shah, VP of Product did not disclose the amount involved in the deal, CNBC reports a figure around $400 million. Nothing besides the ownership of Giphy has changed as users will still be able to create content using the platform.

In 2015, Facebook made its first attempt to acquire the popular GIF maker; a move that was rebuffed by Giphy. The company [Giphy] then went on to raise $17 million in Series B funding, while also partnering with various social media companies.

So, I guess we all just have to wait and see how this unfolds—hopefully, Giphy’s story will turn out as successful as Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram.

Two days ago, Facebook launched customizable avatars in the US. Avatars as you already know present us more ways to express our feelings and emotions in those difficult times when words are barely enough.

We can emphasize this enough how important it is to say the right things at the proper time. With thousands of coronavirus cases being confirmed in the US every day, giving people more ways to encourage their loved ones on the social media becomes inevitable.

The avatars were first launched internationally in 2019, and can be used in “comments, stories, Messenger—and soon text posts with backgrounds” Facebook’s Fidji Simo announced.

People all over the world are spending more time on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to while away the time chatting and keeping in touch with their loved ones. If you live in the US, you can start making avatars by going to the comment composer in either Facebook or Messenger, tap the smiley button, then the sticker tab, then choose to create your avatar.

With videoconferencing app like Zoom gaining a lot of ground these days—and with more than half the world’s population being forced to stay or work from home. Facebook recently launched a new suite of new products, which further broaden its presence in the video chat world. The social media giant introduced Messenger Rooms; a new tool that can be used for initiating virtual hangouts with up to 50 people.

Share the joy













