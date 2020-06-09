Facebook News rolls out to all users in the US

Share the joy















Facebook News has rolled out to all users in the US today. The section, which is solely dedicated to journalism, was first introduced last year as a limited test in the US. With today’s roll out in the US, Facebook’s efforts aimed at wooing publishers is alive and in full swing. Along with the US official launch, Facebook also added local news to its News section.

Facebook News makes use of journalists to program it along with algorithm to better personalize story selection. Though, you are allowed to share articles, sharing of comment is not allowed. You can also hide articles, topics and publishers you do not want to see, TechCrunch reports.

Publishers who want to be a part of Facebook News will be required to serve a fairly large audience and abide by integrity standards. While the company is not quite clear on how it determines the integrity of publishers, it however, explains that it considers signals that include fake news as identified by third-party fact-checkers, clickbait, engagement bait or use of scraped content.

US users can find the new Facebook News tab as a bookmark [beneath the three-lined “more”] on mobile. Frequent visitors to the bookmark will see News available as a tab sooner.

Last month, Facebook launched a new connectivity app called Discover. Discover, according to the social media giant, will help those who cannot afford to get online to easily access information on the web at no cost. You will be able to access any website of your choice; but without videos, images, and audio that consume data. You will be restricted to texts, which consumes few megabytes of internet data.

Discover is being launched as a trial version in Peru in partnership with Bitel, Claro, Entel, and Movistar, Facebook said. The app is a part of Facebook’s Free Basics initiative; and is a result from feedback it received from stakeholders, organizations, civil society groups, etc.

The launch of the app has become even more necessary considering the fact that people need to be informed about the coronavirus pandemic. Helping people to get and stay connected is vital, and Discover could not have been launched at a better time—even though its use is only limited to 10MB of data per day and restricted to Peru for now. “As part of our ongoing work to connect people to accurate health information, coronavirus health resources will be highlighted on the Discover homepage.”

Discover will also work like Facebook’s other app Free Basics, which is currently only available in more than 55 countries. People who use Free Basics are able to access the internet for various information including health, job, educational resources, communication tools, etc—and Discover will no doubt offer similar access; but only in text formats.

Share the joy













