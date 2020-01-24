Facebook Messenger is working on face recognition lock

Share the joy















There have been concerns over what would happen when your phone finds its way into the hands of someone else. This is regardless of the fact that you have various security features including two factor authentication and end-to-end encryption activated on your favorite chat apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. The truth is that the aforementioned security features are no longer enough to keep you protected from privacy invaders—criminals have become smarter and so things cannot remain the same. Of course, Facebook has some privacy issues, but making efforts to keep you protected might not be one of them. A new tool that will securely lock your conversations in Messenger is being developed by Facebook.

The social media giant is reportedly working on Face ID to enable you keep your Messenger app safe from the bad guys. Our usual tipster Jane Manchun Wong provided her Twitter followers with this latest piece of information.

Facebook Messenger is working on "Face ID" app lock It can be enabled right after the user leave Messenger or after a duration It seems Face ID will NOT be sent to, or stored by Facebook’s servers, according to the description shown in the screenshot pic.twitter.com/pqBQAjOrnd — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 23, 2020

With Face ID, your chats and private information on Messenger can be securely locked during those flash moments when your phone is vulnerable. The Face ID feature, according to Jane, will add an extra layer of security to your phone. You can lock your private conversation, which of course, cannot be accessed by anyone else but you. Settings can be between instant to one hour—which puts you directly in charge of the security of your Facebook Messenger.

Of course, Facebook also guarantees that your private data is safe since Face ID will neither be saved or stored by its servers. This piece of information is based on the message from the screenshot posted by Jane.

Perhaps, the biggest worry for me and maybe millions of other users out there is the fact that you can still reply to messages from notification even while Face ID has been activated. This should raise some doubts in the minds of people—hopefully, this can be looked into before an actual launch.

Facebook is working on a new feature that will get rid of finding someone by phone number. This has been an age-long feature that is as old as the service itself, but getting rid of it could very well mean something better is in the offing.

Though, some users might frown at the idea because it comes in handy when tracking trolls, not being able to track or add people by number could help to solve some privacy issues.

In more recent news, Facebook is testing a new feature that was previously peculiar to Instagram. The social media giant, according to report, is working on a double-tapping feature when it comes to liking message on Messenger.

The test was spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, who took to her Twitter page to post a screenshot. This would almost bring Facebook Messenger at per with Instagram where users could like a picture by hitting it twice.

