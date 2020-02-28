Share the joy















Facebook Messenger is getting rid of the Discover tab—totally changing the shape and look of the app. The app instead will now place emphasis on simplicity and speed, TechCrunch reports.

The changes are being made as part of a broader redesign of the messaging app that rearranges the People tab around Stories as Facebook continues to move ahead of competition in the area of disappearing content. The People tab is now a full-screen sub-tab of friends’ Stories. To see which of your friends is online, you will need to tap over to the Active sub tab.

There is a possibility that the Instant Games and Transportation options have also been removed and are no longer in the Messenger composer’s utility tray. What this means is that you may no longer be able hail Uber or Lyft as the M feature no longer recommends the Transportation feature.

The changes have also been confirmed by a Facebook spokesperson per TechCrunch who said the changes will soon start rolling out. Chat bots, businesses and games, will however, remain, just that they will be hidden from immediate reach. What that means is that when you search for them, you will find them through Messenger search bar, Pages, and ads on Facebook.

Facebook is reportedly [per Jane Manchun Wong] working on a new feature that will get rid of finding someone by phone number. This has been an age-long feature that is as old as the service itself, but getting rid of it could very well mean something better is in the offing.

Though, some users might frown at the idea because it comes in handy when tracking trolls, not being able to track or add people by number could help to solve some privacy issues.

Earlier on, Jane Manchun Wong spotted a new Chat/Discuss posts feature being tested by Facebook. According to the reliable reverse engineer, the Chat/Discuss posts is likely going to be integrated with Messenger.

As expected, details are still sketchy, but the next couple of weeks could tell how strong this latest info is. Of course, Jane has an impressive track record when it comes to inside information like this one, it is still important to have cautious optimism about the feature until there is an official release or information.

From the screenshot posted by Jane on her Twitter page, one could see what Facebook is trying to do. Of course, it is no secret that the social media giant is always releasing feature aimed at encouraging conversations and engagements on its various platforms. I suspect the Chat/Discuss posts feature will be an avenue for users to talk more about posts that are of particular interest to them; but of course, I may be wrong.

