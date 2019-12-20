Facebook Messenger has released a slew of features for the holidays

Share the joy















It is the holiday season once again, and social media companies are competing to win the hearts of their users. In a bid to make this year’s yuletide a memorable one, Facebook Messenger has launched a slew of new features.

Quick Emoji reactions

The chat app is launching emoji reactions in order to make it easier than ever to react to a friend’s Story. All you need to do is to tap on an emoji at the bottom of the Story and watch as a shower of hearts and smiley faces flood your screen. The new emoji reaction feature is being added based on the fact that Christmas was the number one holiday for sending emoji in 2018 according to Facebook.

Option to save memories

Normally, content shared on Stories only last 24 hours; you can now save your stories to be revisited at a later date. Simply tap on your profile picture icon on the left, click on Story and turn on Archive Stories. For those who already have this feature turned on, all they need to do is to tap “View Story Archive” to relive and repost your favorite moments.

New festive filters and stickers

This season, you can now show off your impressive holiday cookies with a lights-themed soft focus filter, or share a photo from your favorite spot—but of course, with “snow” in the background. Simply tap the camera icon in your Messenger app and swipe left to discover ones that best suit your holiday self.

In November, Jane Manchun Wong spotted a new Chat/Discuss posts feature being tested by Facebook. According to the reliable reverse engineer, the Chat/Discuss posts is likely going to be integrated with Messenger.

As expected, details are still sketchy, but the next couple of weeks could tell how strong this latest info is. Of course, Jane has an impressive track record when it comes to inside information like this one, it is still important to have cautious optimism about the feature until there is an official release or information.

From the screenshot posted by Jane on her Twitter page, it is easy to discover what Facebook is trying to do. Of course, it is no secret that the social media giant is always releasing feature aimed at encouraging conversations and engagements on its various platforms. I suspect the Chat/Discuss posts feature will be an avenue for users to talk more about posts that are of particular interest to them; but of course, I may be wrong.

Earlier in the same month, Jane tweeted about a new feature being tested by Facebook Messenger—Video Meetup Link. Video Meetup Link according to Jane, will let anyone join in a chat without a Facebook account or the app being installed.

