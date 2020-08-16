Facebook merges Facebook Messenger with Instagram in latest update

Share the joy















A new popup that alerts you to a new way to “Message on Instagram” is now being reported by a lot of users. The popup, which is a massive indication that Facebook’s decision to merge its major apps is well underway, may only become visible after updating to the latest version of Instagram.

The popup, according to The Verge, is available to both iOS and Android users of the app. Once you launch Instagram, you are likely to be greeted with a message that reads: “There’s a New Way to Message on Instagram” with a list of features including a “new colorful look for your chats,” more emoji reactions, swipe-to-reply, and the big one: “chat with friends who use Facebook.”

The screenshot below shows a new Facebook Messenger logo in the top right of Instagram, which has now replaced the usual DM icon. Sender’s messages are now shifting between blue and purple as you scroll, which makes chats on Instagram more colorful than before.

This, perhaps, marks the beginning of Facebook’s larger plans to unify its trio of major apps including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. This is just one stage of the plans, which was announced very early in 2019.

The plan is to allow for cross-messaging between all three. Each service is expected to remain as a standalone app, while the underlying infrastructure will be rebuilt. The end result is so that users might use only one of Facebook’s properties to communicate with others within the same ecosystem. Just like in WhatsApp, all three apps will support end-to-end encryption.

“We want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement per The New York Times back then. “We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”

The concern for me is, how Facebook handles the issue of privacy as it is almost certain that data will be shared among all three of them. How do I engage other users across all three apps without exposing my phone number, personal data, and other vital information? That is the big question begging for answers—and hopefully it does not become a big issue later. Concerns would be raised, and how Facebook deals with them would be of great interest to privacy watchdogs and other interested parties.

“As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work,” Facebook said in a statement per The New York Times.

