Facebook Lite gets dark mode—some users already seeing the toggle

Despite not showing enough will to roll out dark mode in its main app, Facebook Lite is already rolling out to some users. In what appears to be a wider roll out, the dark mode is already rolling out to users on a wider scale.

Facebook Lite as you know, is the light version of its main app, but designed for users in regions with poor or low internet connection. To get started, simply click on the hamburger menu in the top bar and scroll until the Dark Mode toggle appears below the Settings option. Once you flip it on, the app changes to gray UI.

The dark mode, according to Android Police started rolling out last month, with v186 already available in the Play Store.

Facebook began testing dark mode on desktop last October, but nothing significant on the front has happened since the news broke. Some users already had access to the theme at the time, and it does not look bad at first glance. Of course, it is not a finished product, and we expect that some minor tweaking here and there will still be made to it before it is officially released. However, and like I said earlier, the first impression of the feature looks pretty cool in my opinion. It is a close beta for now, and only a couple of users who were lucky to get invited have access to the dark theme.

Away from dark mode, millions of Facebook Dating fans expecting to see the official roll out of the service this Friday in Europe may have to bury the thoughts at least for now. This based on the fact that the social media giant has put on hold all plans to launch the service following inspection carried out in the company’s offices in Dublin.

Officials from the Irish data regulator said it carried out a search of Facebook’s head office in Dublin earlier in the week after only learning last week that the social media giant was planning to launch Facebook Dating on the eve of this year’s Valentine’s Day.

“We were very concerned that this was the first that we’d heard from Facebook Ireland about this new feature, considering that it was their intention to roll it out tomorrow [today], 13 February,” the Irish Data Protection Commission said in its statement per CNN.

Facebook Dating was first launched in Colombia. This was followed one year after with the US launch—where users 18 years and older will be able use the service by tapping a new tab which will appear within Facebook mobile app.

