Facebook launches new safety feature to help women in India lock their account

Facebook has rolled out a new safety feature to help women in India lock their account and make it inaccessible to people they are not friends with. With this new measure in place, people you are not friends with will not be able to view or zoom in to download your profile picture and cover photo.

Though, the feature appears to be available to every user, Facebook’s major reason for releasing it is to give women more control over how they use the platform. “We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile,” said Ankhi Das, Public Policy director at Facebook India, in a statement per TechCrunch.

There are some existing privacy settings that enable you to protect your profile, but the new arrangement activates several new measures to your Facebook’s profile in just a couple of steps. Once you have locked your account, people you are not friends with will no longer have access to your profile pictures and cover photos.

To lock your account, simply tap on More under your name, then tap the Lock Profile button and the confirmation button that prompts immediately after.

Lately, Facebook announced a new feature that scans through accounts for suspicious activities with the use of machine learning to pick out accounts sending out large amount of friends’ requests within a short time or numerous message requests to users that are below the age of 18.

Once the tool detects a suspicious activity, a pop up chat window shows up pointing out the issue along with options to either block or ignore such user. The new feature is designed to cut down on scammers as well as users pretending as other people, and also help to protect minors from predators. It [the feature] also aims to restrict interactions between adults and younger users who are not really connected on Facebook Messenger.

Facebook is reportedly testing a new way to fight fake news by restricting the number of messages you can forward at a go. This is coming on the heels on recent rise in the number of misinformation online.

The social media giant has been in the forefront of fighting fake news in the last couple of years, and seems to be doubling up along that line. Lately, Facebook placed coronavirus information page atop users’ newsfeeds. The restricting on the number of forwarded messages is coming months after the social media giant brought similar update to WhatsApp. While this does not completely eliminate fake news; it could help to slow down the spread on Messenger.

