Facebook launches new “Login Notifications” to alert you of third-party logins

Facebook has launched what I would call a confidence-boosting feature that will further strengthen accounts of users on the platform. The company announced a new notification feature it calls “Login Notifications.” The aim of this as the name sounds is to alert you to third-party logins as it concerns your previous logins.

The new feature sends you notification when your account is used to log into third-party app. This is designed in such a way that it not only adds additional layer of security to your account, but also gives you the edge when it comes to having control over your information.

On occasions such as the ones below, Facebook will alert you:

When a user logs into a 3rd party app with Facebook Login and grants the app access to their information.

When a user re-uses Facebook Login to log into a 3rd party app after an app’s access to information has expired.

“We understand there are sensitivities to people’s information privacy and related information and are taking active steps to honor and improve this in our products. We will continue to test additional user control features in early 2020, including bringing permissions to the forefront of the user experience when logging into a 3rd party app with Facebook Login.” Facebook said in a post.

A couple of weeks ago, Facebook launched the latest version of its Privacy Checkup tool. The revamped privacy feature, according to Facebook, is geared towards walking you through “important privacy settings on the platform. “The revamped Privacy Checkup tool has expanded to four distinct topics to help you strengthen your account security and control who can see what you share and how your information is used. We know privacy is personal and we’ve integrated privacy tips to help you make the right privacy decisions for you,” a statement on the company’s official blog.

Going forward, Facebook will now help you review who can see your profile information such as your phone number, and email address, as well as your posts. The social media giant will also now help you to strengthen your account security by setting a stronger password and turning on login alerts. The tool will let you review ways in which people can look you up on the platform and who can send you friend requests.

Facebook Privacy Checkup tool was launched in 2014 to help users understand the basics when it comes staying safe on the platform. The new tool, however, has already rolled out globally to everyone on the platform.

