Facebook launches new inbox on Messenger for business to respond to customers

Facebook has never hidden the fact that it wants its Messenger app to be a place where businesses can relate with their customers. In the last couple of years, things began to evolve in that regard, and things continue to get more interesting by the day. A couple of days ago, the social media behemoth launched a new inbox on Messenger for business to respond to customers.

“We’re launching a new business inbox in Messenger to help businesses respond to customer messages and easily toggle between their personal and business accounts in the Messenger app.”

Citing a research, the social media behemoth said that over 90 percent of Facebook business admins are already using Messenger to chat with friends and family. So, instead of adding another app to attend to customer’s needs, Facebook deems it better to use what is already available—Messenger.

Inbox in Messenger is coming at a time when there is much pressure on companies to respond to customers’ queries. Apparently the pressure is much these days because of the pandemic. Citing Hubspot data, 90 percent of customers said an “immediate” response was crucial when they had a customer service question.

The new business inbox in Messenger according to Facebook, will make it easier for businesses to quickly respond to customers’ queries. Inbox also allows businesses to receive notifications in the Messenger app as a reminder to get back to customers in a timely manner.

“We are currently seeing a 250% increase of messages from guests who need to reschedule their trips due to COVID-19,” said Matt Volpert, owner of Kern River Outfitters per Facebook. “This makes it difficult for my small team to get back to these guests in a timely fashion. The business inbox in Messenger is a fantastic tool that will help me quickly respond to each and every one of my guests, whether I’m in the office or on the river.”

Business inbox in Messenger is available both on iOS and Android [Android users have to wait a couple of more weeks though].

Last month, Facebook rolled out its Messenger Rooms to all users. With Rooms, Facebook will be hoping that Rooms, which supports video calls with up to 50 participants will be able to compete effectively with Zoom and Meet. Videoconferencing is generating a lot of usage these days; and everyone wants a bite of the cake—Facebook inclusive.

When someone using Rooms creates a room, Facebook will alert you and other users via its new section in the news feed or push notification. Facebook has announced that the ability to join and start calls will soon be made possible inside Instagram direct message.

