Facebook launches new “Care” reaction on Facebook app and Messenger

Facebook has added a “Care” reaction to its like button that will help people show support to others in their difficult moments. In a post on Twitter, Facebook said it hopes the new care reaction will serve “as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time.”

The care reaction will now serve as an additional way for people to show support to their loved ones and people going through difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic. The care reactions will be available to a global audience on Facebook app and Facebook web from next week. On Messenger, however, a different care reaction—a beating heart will be available to all users.

Facebook is reporting high usage of its platforms due to the fact that people are forced to stay home to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The care reaction is therefore a big addition to help people express themselves in more ways than words can do.

We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/HunGyK8KQw — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

A couple of days ago, a report surfaced online that seems to suggest that Facebook is working on “Campus;” a new space exclusive for college students. So, is Facebook going back to basics? Reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong suspects so, and posted a screenshot of “Campus;” a new space exclusive for college students. Recall that Facebook actually began its journey into the social media sphere as a student’s-only service called “TheFacebook” back in the days at Harvard University.

The social media giant, according to Jane, is working on Campus as an exclusive service for members of certain institutions. Jane’s screenshot shows a sign-up page inviting users to add year of their graduation, subjects of their degree as well as their dormitory.

Given Jane’s pedigree, Campus could only be a matter of weeks or maybe months from proper launch; but this is just mere speculation at the moment. That said, Facebook did not deny or confirm Jane’s tweet when probed for answers by The Telegraph. “We’re always working to improve the Facebook experience for students, but have nothing to announce at this time.”

A return to its root is as exciting as it is, and millions of people all over the world would not be against such a move considering how Facebook has deviated from its original idea.

Lately, Facebook tweaked a couple of thing in its Messenger app, and is a lot better—at least from afar. The Messenger app has come a long way since it was first introduced way back in 2011. From being just an app where you could only chat with your contacts by way of texts, you can now make video and audio calls, express yourself with amazing GIFs and many more. Ironically, all features added along the line contributed to some of the major issues the app has—navigation for example.

