Facebook launches a faster, smaller and simpler Messenger for iOS

It is a well-known fact that Facebook Messenger has a very impressive user base especially when you compare the app with some other ones. That said, there is no denying the fact that things could be a lot better especially with the navigation and size. Messenger is not only heavy—taking up a lot of space on your device, the app could do without its clumsy navigation. The good thing is that Facebook has now tweaked a couple of things and Messenger is a lot better—at least from afar.

The Messenger app has come a long way since it was first introduced way back in 2011. From being just an app where you could only chat with your contacts by way of texts, you can now make video and audio calls, express yourself with amazing GIFs and many more. Ironically, all features added along the line contributed to some of the major issues the app has—navigation for example.

With Messenger, however, loading time slowed as time went by—the app became slower, and navigation became even more complicated. The changes that have now been introduced will make the app faster, smaller and simpler for everyone.

In fairness to Facebook though, the company did introduce a lighter version of the Messenger app a couple of years back. However, as good as that was, Messenger Lite with over 500 million downloads in the Play Store still lacked some basic features—users needed more than what the app could offer.

“We are rolling out a faster, smaller and simpler Messenger on iOS over the next few weeks. Messenger will load twice as fast* and will be one-fourth its original size,” Raymond Endres, VP of Engineering, Messenger wrote in a blog post.

Credit: https://about.fb.com/news/2020/03/faster-smaller-simpler-messenger/

To make the app achieve speed and simplicity, Facebook said it reduced the core code by 84 percent—from more than 1.7 million lines of code to just 360,000 codes. The reason for this, according to the social media giant, is to make the app faster and more responsive. This, according to Facebook, will affect a couple of features—simply put, you won’t be able to use some features in Messenger—temporarily though.

“LightSpeed not only makes the app faster, smaller and simpler for our users, it also lays the foundation to fulfill our vision for private messaging and interoperability across apps, allowing us to scale our messaging experience in the future.”

As part of the changes coming to Facebook Messenger, TechCrunch had reported last week that the app is getting rid of the Discover tab—totally changing the shape and look of the app.

The changes are being made as part of a broader redesign of the messaging app that rearranges the People tab around Stories as Facebook continues to move ahead of competition in the area of disappearing content. The People tab is now a full-screen sub-tab of friends’ Stories. To see which of your friends is online, you will need to tap over to the Active sub tab.

