Facebook kills Instagram Lite; now directs you to main Instagram app instead

Instagram Lite; the teardown version of the main app has been discontinued. What that means is that Facebook will no longer provide support for the app, and new users will probably not be able to download it.

Instagram Lite was introduced to cater to the needs of users in countries and regions where internet penetration and services are either expensive or erratic. For me, the app never really hit the ground running as it lacked some of the advanced features of the main app.

While Facebook has already started redirecting people to the main app, the company has not given exact reason why Instagram Lite is being withdrawn. The last time the app was updated was back in October, which pretty much indicated that things did not quite went as planned.

Unlike the main Instagram app that has over 1 billion downloads in the Play Store, Lite, according to AppBrain has just over 1 million downloads. A further check on the Play Store showed that Lite has been removed from the Play Store.

In a bid ward to compete heavily with the big players in the online video streaming industry, Instagram will soon start sharing revenue generated from ads. IGTV as may have known before now, is Instagram’s home for longer videos.

Per Bloomberg, the Facebook-owned app has started reaching out to top video creators on its platform since Friday, asking them to partner with the platform on ads tests. Those in the program, according to the report, will get a 55 percent share of revenues from all ads in IGTV, which is the same rate as YouTube. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Instagram will start testing the ads this spring.

One of the problems affecting the growth of IGTV since it was launched in 2018 has been that of attracting and retaining top creators. This has been attributed to lack of incentives to encourage creators to provide content for the platform.

This is another step forward to help creators monetize with IGTV,” Justin Osofsky, chief operating officer of Instagram, said in a statement per Bloomberg. “To be sure we get this right, we are talking to a few emerging creators to help us test this and plan to expand slowly.”

In February reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot showing how Instagram was planning to start sharing revenues generated from IGTV ads with creators. The Bloomberg story all but confirms Jane’s tweet, which is a big plus for creators on the platform. It is a win-win situation for both creators and Instagram.

