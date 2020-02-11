Facebook joins growing number of companies not attending MWC over coronavirus risk

Share the joy















The list keeps growing by the day with Facebook being the latest company to withdraw participation. Per CNET, Facebook has confirmed that it would not be taking part in this year’s Mobile World Congress holding in the Spanish city of Barcelona. Citing the threat posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus, the company confirmed per CNET that it would not be sending employees to the annual event.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Facebook employees won’t be attending this year’s Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus,” a company spokesman said in a statement per CNET. “We will continue to collaborate with the GSMA and our partners and thank them for their efforts.”

This is coming despite several measures and assurances given by the organizers. The organizers had issued several statements and put in place different measures to protect and make sure that participants are safe. Apparently Facebook and other companies that have so far announced their withdrawal from the event are just being precautionary in their approach.

Yesterday, Amazon announced that it will not be a part of this year’s World Mobile Conference, citing the outbreak of the coronavirus as reason. The virus, which originated in the China town of Wuhan, has claimed already claimed more lives than the deadly SARS virus.

Amazon though, will not be the first tech giant to take such a drastic step since the outbreak of the virus. Other companies that have announced the cancelation of their attendance include LG, NVIDIA and Ericsson and Facebook, Sony, and Intel.

The Mobile World Conference is scheduled to hold in Barcelona from the 24th to 27th of February. Amazon’s decision now means that the company will not be exhibiting any of its product during the annual event.

In a statement the organizers said the following measures have been put in place to make everyone safe:

All travelers from the Hubei province will not be permitted access to the event.

All travelers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate).

Temperature screening will be implemented.

Attendees will need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected.

Some weeks back, Google announced the temporary closure of its offices in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Since the outbreak of the deadly virus in China, tech companies have been making frantic efforts to protect staff and also sensitize members of the public on how to avoid getting infected.

A spokesperson for Google said the company plans to keep its offices closed in accordance with the safety measures put in place by the Chinese government. As a result of this, temporary business travel restrictions on flying to mainland China and Hong Kong. Furthermore, the company has advised its employees currently in China as well as those who have families in that country to return home as soon as possible to work from home for a minimum of 14 days from the date of their departure.

Share the joy













