I like the fact that Facebook introduced the chronological feature to News Feed—but the social media giant is about to add a new feature to make things even more interesting. News that Facebook was working on tabbed newsfeed was first brought to the fore by Jane Manchun Wong; a reverse engineer, and now it is no longer speculation as that has been confirmed.

With tabbed newsfeed, and just as you can see in the screenshot above and in the tweet below, you will be able to arrange your newsfeed to see things the way you deem important to you.

Facebook is working on tabbed newsfeed for easier access to “Most Recent” and “Already Seen” feeds pic.twitter.com/8Z9KLG9nc8 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2020

Tabbed newsfeed also means that you will be able to more easily have access to “Most Recent” and “Already Seen” feeds. So, when you come to Facebook, all you need to do is to read those posts that are only relevant to you in the way you prearranged them.

You can already view your Facebook News Feed chronologically. The screenshot below is how we’re testing ways to make it easier to find, as well as sort by, posts you’ve already seen. https://t.co/T0uPZ2KDzp — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) February 18, 2020

In other Facebook news, the light version of the app has started rolling out the dark mode. This came to many of us as a surprise considering the fact that its main app is yet to welcome the dark theme.

Facebook Lite as you know, is the light version of its main app, but designed for users in regions with poor or low internet connection. To get started, simply click on the hamburger menu in the top bar and scroll until the Dark Mode toggle appears below the Settings option. Once you flip it on, the app changes to gray UI.

Facebook began testing dark mode on desktop last October, but nothing significant on the front has happened since the news broke. Some users already had access to the theme at the time, and it does not look bad at first glance. Of course, it is not a finished product, and we expect that some minor tweaking here and there will still be made to it before it is officially released. However, and like I said earlier, the first impression of the feature looks pretty cool in my opinion. It is a close beta for now, and only a couple of users who were lucky to get invited have access to the dark theme.

Still on Facebook, millions of Facebook Dating fans expecting to see the official roll out of the service this Friday in Europe may have to bury the thoughts at least for now. This based on the fact that the social media giant has put on hold all plans to launch the service following inspection carried out in the company’s offices in Dublin.

Officials from the Irish data regulator said it carried out a search of Facebook’s head office in Dublin earlier in the week after only learning last week that the social media giant was planning to launch Facebook Dating on the eve of this year’s Valentine’s Day.

