Facebook is working on double-tapping to like a message on Messenger

Facebook is testing a new feature that was previously peculiar to Instagram. The social media giant, according to report, is working on a double-tapping feature when it comes to liking message on Messenger.

The test was spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, who took to her Twitter page to post a screenshot. This would almost bring Facebook Messenger at per with Instagram where users could like a picture by hitting it twice.

This latest test, further goes to confirm that the social media giant is close to merging its major apps so users can have unhindered access at all times.

Facebook Messenger is working on double-tapping to like a message Facebook has been making Messenger and Instagram Direct more similar lately pic.twitter.com/WUuD7LVnFR — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 22, 2020

In other news, Facebook is reportedly [per Jane Manchun Wong] working on a new feature that will get rid of finding someone by phone number. This has been an age-long feature that is as old as the service itself, but getting rid of it could very well mean something better is in the offing.

Though, some users might frown at the idea because it comes in handy when tracking trolls, not being able to track or add people by number could help to solve some privacy issues.

A couple of days ago. Facebook launched what I would call a confidence-boosting feature that will further strengthen accounts of users on the platform. The company announced a new notification feature it calls “Login Notifications.” The aim of this as the name sounds is to alert you to third-party logins as it concerns your previous logins.

The new feature sends you notification when your account is used to log into third-party app. This is designed in such a way that it not only adds additional layer of security to your account, but also gives you the edge when it comes to having control over your information.

“We understand there are sensitivities to people’s information privacy and related information and are taking active steps to honor and improve this in our products. We will continue to test additional user control features in early 2020, including bringing permissions to the forefront of the user experience when logging into a 3rd party app with Facebook Login.” Facebook said in a post.

The social media giant has also launched the latest version of its Privacy Checkup tool. The revamped privacy feature, according to Facebook, is geared towards walking you through “important privacy settings on the platform. “The revamped Privacy Checkup tool has expanded to four distinct topics to help you strengthen your account security and control who can see what you share and how your information is used. We know privacy is personal and we’ve integrated privacy tips to help you make the right privacy decisions for you,” a statement on the company’s official blog.

