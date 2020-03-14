Facebook is shutting down its MSQRD selfie app

Share the joy















MSQRD, a selfie app acquired in 2016 by Facebook is shutting down—the social media behemoth announced on Friday. MSQRD will be retired on April 13, but will continue to work on other Facebook-owned app.

“MSQRD was fundamental to building early momentum for AR and providing insights to build the platform Facebook has today. Our focus is now on delivering you the best-possible AR experiences through Spark AR, the platform that allows anyone to create their own AR effects and share them across the Facebook family. You can still find AR effects directly within Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Portal. Huge thanks to our community for the support.”

MSQRD waned in popularity or never really got off the mark since acquisition—and now Facebook is calling time on the app to focus on its Spark AR.

In other Facebook news, the social media giant on a new capability that will allow cross-posting Stories from Facebook to Instagram. When launched, this will make it easier and faster to get your stories out on both platforms rather than doing it individually. When you post your stories to Facebook, you will have among other options, the chance to also share same to Instagram Stories.

The feature is still being tested as per Jane Manchun Wong. It is still not widely available, but that too could change should everything about the test go according to plan.

Earlier on, Facebook tweaked a couple of things in its Messenger app to make it a lot better—at least from afar. The Messenger app has come a long way since it was first introduced way back in 2011. From being just an app where you could only chat with your contacts by way of texts, you can now make video and audio calls, express yourself with amazing GIFs and many more. Ironically, all features added along the line contributed to some of the major issues the app has—navigation for example.

With Messenger, however, loading time slowed as time went by—the app became slower, and navigation became even more complicated. The changes that have now been introduced will make the app faster, smaller and simpler for everyone.

In fairness to Facebook though, the company did introduce a lighter version of the Messenger app a couple of years back. However, as good as that was, Messenger Lite with over 500 million downloads in the Play Store still lacked some basic features—users needed more than what the app could offer.

To make the app achieve speed and simplicity, Facebook said it reduced the core code by 84 percent—from more than 1.7 million lines of code to just 360,000 codes. The reason for this, according to the social media giant, is to make the app faster and more responsive.

