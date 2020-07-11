Facebook has added a share to Twitter button

Share the joy















Facebook and Twitter for those who do a lot of online marketing are among the best platforms to get people to view your products. A new screenshot posted by social media expert Matt Navarra has shown that Facebook has added a new Twitter share button.

It is not quite clear when this was added or if it is still being tested; but the good thing is that it gives you more ways to share your content from within the Facebook platform. I had to go check it out the moment I came across Matt’s post, but it is currently not available on my version. Apparently the feature is just rolling out and is not widely available for everyone just yet.

The Twitter share button is sitting right after and beside the WhatsApp button; and should be a delight for people who share content online. I am excited about the new share button; what about you?

Facebook added a share to Twitter button pic.twitter.com/AIuUR8nIPw — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 11, 2020

A few weeks ago, we alerted you to a new screenshot alerting people to reconsider their comments before they are posted is now popping up on Facebook. This is probably one of the safest things to do to help people stay on the right side of the rules. The feature seems new as no one had previously reported it until now.

The information on the alert notice warns or reminds you of previously removed comments that violated rules on bullying or harassment. Following this warning are three options which you can choose from to continue with your comment. You will be able to choose “Edit Comment,” “Ignore,” or “Delete Comment.” It is a feature that prompts to take responsibility.

In 2019 Instagram introduced a feature that alerts you when you are on the verge of being banned or suspended from the platform for posting offensive content. The objective of course, is to give a chance to pause and have a rethink before going ahead to post a photo or video that might be carrying a potentially offensive title. Instagram believes that if people are notified ahead of any such post, they can be encouraged to have a rethink of their words when they get a second chance.

The tool is powered by artificial intelligence, and has been tested. As with previously launched tools being powered by AI, this tool will improve as time goes on. Good thing is that you will get a second chance to change the caption of your post, which is the real idea behind the launch.

The warning will not only serve as warning to users, it will also help to educate them on what is acceptable when using Instagram. It will further educate you on when your account is at the risk of being banned.

Share the joy













