Facebook removes fact-check markers on some climate change denial posts

Facebook has stringent rules to remove fake information about COVID-19. But recent reports suggest that the social network needs to up its efforts on other types of misinformation.

Popular Information has posted an incident where an article denying climate change had its fact-check marker removed.

Facebook’s fact-checking partners found the piece to be “partly false,” and tagged it per Facebook’s policies. Yet, they removed the tag after a Facebook management intervention.

“The article, authored by Michael Shellenberger and published on The Daily Wire, uses 12 “facts” to argue that concern about climate change is overblown. […] But then, without explanation, the fact-check was removed. If a Facebook user attempts to share the article today, there is no warning and no link to the fact-check. Shellenberger’s piece, on The Daily Wire and elsewhere, has now been shared over 65,000 times on Facebook,” PI reports.

PI traced the reversal decision to Facebook Global Affairs and Communications head Nick Clegg, Global News Partnerships chief Campbell Brown, and Global Public Policy head Joel Kaplan.

The investigators said these top Facebook executives were consultants for the fact-check ruling. After weighing in on their opinions, the social network removed the marker. Facebook research claims the fact-check marker is an effective tool to limit the spread of misinformation.

PI added that the office of Congressman Mike Johnson (R-LA) also asked Facebook to reverse the fact-check.

If true, Facebook removed the marker on the behest of a political representative despite its fact-checking partners’ tagging.

Deemed as “opinion”

Reports last month advised that Facebook allowed climate change denial content to stay on its platform. The firm told its staffers to render these topics barred from fact-checking.

The social network has active climate change denial posts, groups and Pages. They see high engagement on Facebook and across other social media platforms. And social media has outpaced printed news as a source for Americans.

We can debate about climate change and its severity all day, as the social network deemed it as “opinion.” But when Facebook’s professional fact-checkers place a marker, it’s high time the firm uphold their decision.

Facebook should fact-check COVID-19 misinformation. Why not include climate change denials and fake political ads?

“Why is it so hard to get Facebook to do anything about the hate and deception that fill its pages, even when it’s clear that they are helping to destroy democracy? And why, of all things, did the company recently decide to exempt a climate-denial post from its fact-checking process? The answer is clear: Facebook’s core business is to get as many people as possible to spend as many hours as possible on its site, so that it can sell those people’s attention to advertisers,” Bill McKibben wrote in The New Yorker.

Facebook has built its algorithm to incite engagement and participation. And its system blows up content that sparks debate and keeps you at the edge of your seat.

At some level, Facebook has to allow debates to happen on its sites to keep you hooked for hours at a time.

