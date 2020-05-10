Facebook employees to work remotely until the end of the year

Share the joy















Looks like Facebook employees would be working from home for the rest of the year or probably until the end. The reason for this, you already know—and this is the common thing these days with the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media giant according to The Verge, does not expect its offices to open before July. The company has confirmed this to The Verge, and its decision has been informed by information as provided by the Center for Disease Control and Johns Hopkins.

The social media giant said hourly employees will continue to get paid because they may not be able to work as a result of reduced staffing, office closures, or in case they are sick. Since March, employees of the social media giant have been working from home; and this will most likely continue to be the case until the end of 2020.

Google has also rescinded earlier plans to allow its employees to resume work on the 1st of June. Explaining his company’s latest decision, Google’s Chief Executive, Sundar Pichai told the BBC that employees who needed to get back to work would be able to do so from July with enhanced safety protocols adhered to.

Mr Pichai, however, said most of its employees could carry on working from home remotely until the end of the year.

Last March, the social media behemoth shut down its London offices after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The office was immediately closed down while its facilities was cleaned deep. The said employee came from the company’s Singapore office, and has been diagnosed with the virus.

Facebook has more than 3,000 employees across its offices in London, and immediately contacted other employees who during that period visited its offices in the capital. The company also informed every employee that had contact with the person involved to self-isolate and be vigilant in watching for symptoms of the virus.

In February, Facebook cancelled its global marketing conference due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and in some other parts of the world. The summit was scheduled to hold in March in San Francisco.

This year’s F8 Conference was also called off by Facebook. The social media giant in a blog post on said the cancelation was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. “Given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 2020,” Facebook said in a blog post.

