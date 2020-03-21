Facebook could soon start limiting number of forwarded messages in Messenger

Share the joy















Facebook is reportedly testing a new way to fight fake news by restricting the number of messages you can forward at a go. This is coming on the heels on recent rise in the number of misinformation online.

The social media giant has been in the forefront of fighting fake news in the last couple of years, and seems to be doubling up along that line. Lately, Facebook placed coronavirus information page atop users’ newsfeeds.

The restricting on the number of forwarded messages is coming months after the social media giant brought similar update to WhatsApp. While this does not completely eliminate fake news; it could help to slow down the spread on Messenger.

If or when launched, the feature would probably restrict the number of chats you can forward to other contacts to five. Five is also the maximum number of messages you can forward at a time on WhatsApp, which in a way has helped to slow down misinformation. That said, more still needs to be done if misinformation must be eliminated or reduced on the social media.

Facebook Messenger is working on limiting the amount of threads a message can be forwarded at a time, in order to add frictions on misinformation pic.twitter.com/qRZcE0t4w6 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 21, 2020

One of the biggest obstacles the world has to overcome as the battle against the deadly coronavirus intensifies is fake news. Mischief makers understand that people want information since the virus is a new one, and that leaves a lot of room for fear.

A couple of days ago, Facebook launched a new coronavirus information page to fight misinformation. The new page according to will disseminate verified materials from reliable sources such as the World Health Organization. This will enable the social media behemoth to counter the spread of fake news about the virus, which has now been described as a global pandemic.

The information page will among several others, feature content by academics and celebrities, and will amplify tips and best practices from the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on issues like social distancing and hand washing.

The move is not just based on Facebook’s desire to keep the people informed, the platform seems to be experiencing a surge in the number of people who now have to rely on the social media behemoth for information about the virus. People now rely on the platform for latest on the COVID-19 virus—hence the need for this latest move.

Only a week ago, the UK’s Department for International Development [DFID] announced that it would release the sum of $630,000 H2H Network to help fight fake news about the coronavirus.

The Humanitarian-to-Humanitarian [H2H] had previous success in fighting the Ebola outbreak, and is now being assigned an even bigger task in terms of helping to stop the spread of fake news about the virus.

Share the joy













