Facebook could soon let you cross-post Stories to Instagram

You could already cross-post Stories from Instagram to Facebook; but now the update we have is that a similar capability is being worked on in terms of cross-posting Stories from Facebook to Instagram.

This will make it easier and faster to get your stories out on both platforms rather than doing it individually. When you post your stories to Facebook, you will have among other options, the chance to also share same to Instagram Stories.

The capability as we speak, is still being tested as per Jane Manchun Wong. It is still not widely available, but that too could change should everything about the test go according to plan.

Facebook is working on cross-posting Stories to Instagram

In related news, Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature called “Latest Post.” The feature, which looks very much like Chronological feed was also spotted by Jane in February. Wong as usual took to her Twitter page to post the new feature, which I must confess looks similar to the much desired Chronological feed. The differences are not much, but Instagram users would not mind having this feature since it looks very much the same and performs similar function.

One other feature that will get users excited is the video trimmer, which reports suggest is already being tested by the Facebook-owned app. The good news is that a tool within the Instagram app that will allow you to trim your videos before posting them to your stories is now being tested.

This is one feature that will go a long way to help you adjust the size of your videos before being posted. It is an overdue one because you can find such feature when using TikTok. The screenshot of the feature was posted on Twitter by no less a person than Jane.

News that Facebook was working on tabbed newsfeed was first brought to the fore by Jane Manchun Wong; a reverse engineer, and now it is no longer speculation as that has been confirmed.

With tabbed newsfeed, and just as you can see in the screenshot above and in the tweet below, you will be able to arrange your newsfeed to see things the way you deem important to you.

Tabbed newsfeed also means that you will be able to more easily have access to “Most Recent” and “Already Seen” feeds. So, when you come to Facebook, all you need to do is to read those posts that are only relevant to you in the way you prearranged them.

Jane as you already know, has carved for herself a reputation when it comes to inside stories especially unreleased features. Her reputation for getting most these stories right months or even days before they are released fills us with much hope that this feature may likely be confirmed soon.

