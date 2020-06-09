Facebook continues to test Messenger integration with Instagram

Share the joy















Facebook’s plans to interconnect a trio of its app—Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram with its main app seems to be getting close by the day. The brand name ‘Facebook’ is already visible in the aforementioned trio; and it has become obvious from the look of things that works are at advanced stage. In a screenshot posted by a Messenger user on Twitter, Facebook seems to have added information regarding how Messenger can be used on Instagram.

The feature is not available to everyone yet, and is probably still undergoing some finishing touches. With this, however, you should be able to use Messenger on or within Instagram—but that of course still has to wait until an official roll out.

Facebook’s testing of integrating Messenger with Instagram continues… https://t.co/hX8g4HXGgk — Matt Navarra | 🚨 #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) June 9, 2020

In 2019, The New York Times reported that Facebook was working to interconnect its trio of app of Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The plan according to the report, is to allow for cross-messaging between all three. Each service is expected to remain as a standalone app, while the underlying infrastructure will be rebuilt. The end result is so that users might use only one of Facebook’s properties to communicate with others within the same ecosystem. Just like in WhatsApp, all three apps will support end-to-end encryption.

Citing people familiar with the story, The New York Times reports that the essence is to allow cross-messaging between all three apps. Besides getting its users engaged on all three platforms, it is difficult to see past Facebook’s plan to boost its revenue through merging all three apps.

“We want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”

Last March, Jane Manchun Wong reported that a capability was being worked on in terms of cross-posting Stories from Facebook to Instagram. This will make it easier and faster to get your stories out on both platforms rather than doing it individually. When you post your stories to Facebook, you will have among other options, the chance to also share same to Instagram Stories.

We expect to see more of such stories in the coming weeks as Facebook has never hidden its desire to interconnect all its app—bringing them all under a single roof. Privacy of course, will remain the biggest issue for me and probably everyone else.

