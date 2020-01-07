Facebook bans deepfake photos and videos

Share the joy















Ahead of the US election, Facebook has banned manipulated photos and videos also known as deepfakes. The social media behemoth announced on Monday that manipulated media will no longer have a place on its platform. The company said it will start removing misleading manipulated media if it meets certain criteria.

In a blog post announcing the decision, Facebook’s Vice President, Global Policy Management Monika Bickert said Facebook is strengthening its “policy toward misleading manipulated videos that have been identified as deepfakes.” In a nutshell, the social media behemoth said content that falls under the below categories will no longer be tolerated on its platform:

It has been edited or synthesized – beyond adjustments for clarity or quality – in ways that aren’t apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say. And:

It is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or superimposes content onto a video, making it appear to be authentic.

“Consistent with our existing policies, audio, photos or videos, whether a deepfake or not, will be removed from Facebook if they violate any of our other Community Standards including those governing nudity, graphic violence, voter suppression and hate speech.”

Lately, Facebook rolled out a revamped privacy checkpoint to guide users on how to use the platform. The revamped privacy feature, according to the company, is geared towards walking you through “important privacy settings on the platform. “The revamped Privacy Checkup tool has expanded to four distinct topics to help you strengthen your account security and control who can see what you share and how your information is used. We know privacy is personal and we’ve integrated privacy tips to help you make the right privacy decisions for you,” a statement on the company’s official blog said on Monday.

The new privacy checkpoint tool includes:

Who can see what you share: Going forward, Facebook will now help you review who can see your profile information such as your phone number, and email address, as well as your posts.

How to keep your account secure: The social media giant will now help you to strengthen your account security by setting a stronger password and turning on login alerts.

How people can find you on Facebook: This latest tool will let you review ways in which people can look you up on the platform and who can send you friend requests.

Your data settings on Facebook: This will let you review the information you share with apps you have logged into with Facebook. You can also remove the apps you no longer use.

