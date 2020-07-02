Facebook and Instagram to remind people in the US to wear face masks

Share the joy















As the numbers continue to increase, Facebook announced on Thursday that people in the US will soon start seeing alert reminding them of the need to “wear face coverings.” This is in addition to other COVID-19 related information being provided at the top of your newsfeed everyday by the social media giant.

The alerts, which Facebook says will also be available on Instagram, will serve as a reminder to everyone to take responsibility. It will also provide some more prevention tips in the COVID-19 Information Center.

From the sample made available by Facebook, the alert will read thus: “When in public, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering. Learn more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The latest move is in response to the rising cases of coronavirus in the US, with the country attaining a single-day record of 50,000 new cases on Wednesday. The US currently has more than 2.7 million cases of COVID-19, while more than 128,000 have sadly lost their lives.

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face masks while outside their homes in order to protect themselves and others from being infected with the virus, which is still causing panic across the world.

To fight off misinformation and get the right information out there to billions of people across the globe, Facebook started putting COVID-19 information page atop your newsfeed since March.

The new page disseminates verified materials from reliable sources such as the World Health Organization. This will enable the social media behemoth to counter the spread of fake news about the virus, which has now been described as a global pandemic.

The information page will among several others, feature content by academics and celebrities, and will amplify tips and best practices from the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on issues like social distancing and hand washing.

Facebook’s move is not just based on its desire to keep the people informed, the platform seems to be experiencing a surge in the number of people who now have to rely on the social media behemoth for information about the virus. People now rely on the platform for latest on the COVID-19 virus—hence the need for this latest move.

Also in March, Facebook launched a new coronavirus community hub on Messenger to help fight misinformation. The community hub will serve as a useful resource base for individuals, government and organizations who will be able to get and share reliable information about the virus from credible sources.

More and more people are engaging with Facebook Messenger these days—understandably so because of the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage it is important to help them [users] get information that is from reliable sources.

