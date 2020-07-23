Facebook algorithm bias under investigation

Share the joy















Facebook has launched an investigation to check potential bias in its algorithms. It aims to improve responses to the #BlackLivesMatter movement and a recent civil rights audit.

Facebook-owned Instagram will go over their core algorithms, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“The newly formed “equity and inclusion team” at Instagram will examine how Black, Hispanic and other minority users in the U.S. are affected by the company’s algorithms, including its machine-learning systems, and how those effects compare with white users, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Facebook will create a similar team for its main app as well.

The move is the firm’s response to rising calls to improve representation after the recent #BlackLivesMatter protests.

Facebook’s own civil rights audit this month found concerns with its systems, including a likely algorithmic bias.

“Because algorithms work behind the scenes, poorly designed, biased, or discriminatory algorithms can silently create disparities that go undetected for a long time unless systems are in place to assess them,” the reports said.

Facebook algorithm unknowingly helped spread discrimination in the past.

A 2016 report from ProPublica showed how Facebook’s ethnic affinities demographic could filter racial groups from ad reach—a violation of federal laws.

Facebook suspended the option.

Many ad targeting options were built by the social network’s machine learning systems. And these rely on usage trends. Results of the algorithm options depend on available data, rather than allow Facebook moderators to deliberate.

A history of algorithm discrimination

The firm last year removed all possible discriminatory ad targeting options for housing, employment or credit ads. Yet, experts said that algorithmically defined systems stay vulnerable to underlying bias from the input data set.

“It’s within the realm of possibility, depending on how the algorithm is constructed, that you could end up serving ads, inadvertently, to biased audiences,” Washington University professor Pauline Kim told the New York Times.

If your firm hires more white applicants, chances are that an algorithm will serve your job ads only to white users based on the data it has available.

Any algorithm based on real-world data will always show its biases. Facebook will miss these biases within its processes without a full examination of its systems.

If Facebook can improve its systems and remove algorithmic bias, it will improve equality. The lessons may help other social media platforms address similar concerns on their own systems.

The move may also help Facebook fix its relations with civil rights watchdogs. Groups have boycotted Facebook ads in July over the firm’s refusal to filter hate speech posted by US President Donald Trump.

We have a long way to go to fixing discrimination and inequality. Yet, by addressing these key elements, Facebook can show they want to take it on seriously.

