Everything You Should Know About Using a Personal Hotspot

Did you know that your mobile phone can be so powerful that it can bring wi-fi to any one of your wi-fi enabled devices when there is no internet around?

If you didn’t then you’re not using your phone to its fullest potential. Smartphones has the capability of turning themselves into a personal hotspot so you can access the internet on the go on any device. For more information on what a personal hotspot is, how to use it, and pricing, keep reading our post below.

What Is a Personal Hotspot?

A personal hotspot is a mixture of hardware, network data services, and software that help your mobile phone function as a broadband modem and router. This allows your phone to deliver a web connection to systems in a close range through wi-fi.

A hotspot can be very versatile. You can connect more than one device to your phone for fast internet. You can also allow friends or family to jump on your hotspot by giving them the passcode you set.

How Does a Personal Hotspot Work?

As stated above the phone will act like a broadband router or modem. This information is transmitted locally and your phone transforms into a mini wi-fi router.

Using an 802.11ac your phone then allows other devices to use this wi-fi it emits. The device that connects will use the transmission like any other wi-fi network it joins because essentially it is a wi-fi network that’s just coming from your phone.

This wi-fi is created by tapping into the phone’s cellular network. Then your phone will share this data connection with any nearby devices. It’s good to point out that the speed of your internet will depend on the speed of your data on your phone. If you’re in a dead zone then the wi-fi connection will not work or become very slow.

What Devices Can Create a Hotspot?

Any Android or Apple smartphone has the ability to generate a personal hotspot. The only limitation you will run into is if your mobile carrier doesn’t support personal hotspots.

The major wireless carriers in the United States do allow for personal hotspot creation and use on smartphone devices. Smaller cellular carriers may limit this data usage to help save money and data.

It’s also good to point out that even if you’re on an unlimited plan that includes unlimited data, carriers may not let your hotspot data usage be unlimited. Most carriers cap hotspot data usage at 15 GB or even 10 GB.

What Devices Can Connect to a Hotspot?

Usually, any wi-fi enabled device can connect to a personal hotspot generated by a phone. This includes your laptop, tablet, or even hand-held gaming systems. Even televisions that are wi-fi enabled can hop onto your hotspot to let you stream the latest shows.

Where Can I Use My Hotspot?

You can use a hotspot almost anywhere, as long as you have service. If your phone yields no bars or data in an area or place such as an airplane then you will not be able to turn on your personal hotspot and use it.

The rule of thumb is if you’re somewhere where you can use the internet fast and efficiently on your phone, then you can browse the internet fast and efficiently on the device you connect. They are great for those who love to work on the go (in cars and trains) and those who love to work outside of their house (coffee shops and train stations).

How Do I set Up a Hotspot?

The set up for a personal hotspot will differ between Androids and iPhones, but overall it isn’t hard to do. Turning on and off your personal hotspot shouldn’t take more than a minute or two.

Turning a hotspot on or off on an Android will differ depending on what phone you have.

For a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 you will use the following steps:

Swipe the home screen down to make the apps appear Select the settings app Tap connections and scroll down to mobile hotspot and tethering Select mobile hotspot to turn it on If you want to change the network name or set the password, do so now

For an iPhone you will use the following steps:

Select the settings icon from your home screen Tap the personal hotspot option from the menu Tap the slider switch to turn the hotspot on If you want to change the network name or set the password, do so now

How Do Hotspots Effect Battery Life?

We aren’t going to lie, using your phone as a personal hotspot will kill your battery life because it’s acting as a wireless router. There are many factors that go into this also.

Your phone may last longer if you have one device connected to 3G speed than having multiple devices connected at 4G. We recommend plugging your phone in to charge while you’re using a hotspot to ensure there isn’t any interruptions.

How Much Will Using a Personal Hotspot Cost Me?

The cost of using a personal hotspot depends entirely on your mobile carrier. Today hotspots are usually included in most business and consumer plans and contracts. If this option isn’t included in your plan you should have the option of adding it for an additional cost.

Below we have outlined the typical price for a personal hotspot for each of the big-name wireless companies in the United States. Even though these prices may change quickly, it will give you a roundabout idea of what each carrier charges.

Sprint

Sprint’s unlimited business plan includes 10 GB of hotspot data. This 10 GB is at full LTE speed and pricing begins at $55 a month. Once the data limit is reached on this plan the speed will go down to 32 kbps which will most likely allow for emails and nothing else.

As for the consumer plan, their unlimited freedom consumer plan begins at $60 per line. This plan includes 10 GB of full-speed hotspot data. Once the 10 GB is used, users will be charged an extra $10 for 10 GB used.

AT&T

AT&T’s consumer plan offers 15 GB of full-speed hotspot data at $80 per line. After using the 15 GB the speed will drop to 128 kbps. AT&T offers more consumer plans that have different hotspot limits.

Their business plan includes the same amount of hotspot data for the same price as the consumer plan. After using the 15 GB the speed will also drop to 128 kbps also.

Verizon

Verizon offers many plans, and with each plan comes different data usage thresholds. Their popular business unlimited plan offers 10 GB of LTE speed hotspot data. After using the 10 GB the speed will cut back to 600 kbps.

This business plan will cost you $40 per line. Verizon limits this price to 4 lines per plan.

As for their consumer plans, they are similar to the business plan outlined above. Their consumer plans usually include 15 GB of hotspot use then will slow down to 600 kbps once the 15 GB has been used.

This plan is priced at $75 per line. You can even get their pre-paid plan for the same price and get the same amount of hotspot usage.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s consumer plan includes unlimited hotspot data usage at 3G speed. There is another consumer plan offered by T-Mobile that allows for 10 GB of hotspot data usage at LTE speeds and after the 10 GB has been reached the speed will cut back to 3G.

The pricing for these plans begins around $70 for a single line. If committing to a contract doesn’t sound like it’s the right thing to do, then check out their comparable pre-paid plans.

As for T-Mobile’s business plans, they are similar to the ones Verizon has to offer. One of their business plans offers using your phone’s hotspot for as long as you want but they limit the speed to 3G. Business pricing begins at $60 per line for 2 lines.

