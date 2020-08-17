Epic Vs Apple: Apple is Cancelling Epic’s Developer Account

Share the joy















The battle puts Apple’s cash cow at high risk.

It all started when Epic broke Apple’s rules. That is, it integrated a direct payment method to avoid the in-app purchase system.

App Store doesn’t allow developers to include a direct payment feature in their apps. Instead, the rule requires all digital purchases to utilize the in-app system. But this sharing requires Apple to get a 30 % commission.

The direct payments feature is a violation of App Store rules. But Epic still went ahead. Many experts believe that it was intentional. The developer simply wants to draw attention to Apple’s policy amid the increasing anticompetitive pressures.

Top-Grossing Game on iOS

Fortnite is one of the most downloaded games in the world. In fact, it’s a top-grossing game on iOS. With Epic’s action, it will draw attention.

The European competition commission is investigating App Store Review rules to find out whether or not the company is unfairly utilizing its dominance.

Because Epic decided to include a direct payment feature into Fortnite’s app, Apple terminated its account. Epic, on the other hand, filed a lawsuit against Apple. The developer argues that the iPhone maker utilized different anti-competitive restraints.

Epic states that its goal in filing a lawsuit against Apple is not to look for monetary compensation. Rather, it wants to end the company’s anti-competitive actions. Epic wants Apple to allow fair competition in the market.

If Epic wins in this battle, it will definitely affect third-party app developers and millions of consumers.

The anti-competitive conduct of Apple affects Epic business and its users. If it were not for the restraints, it could have offered a more competitive rate for its gamers.

The lawsuit focuses on underscoring the App Store guidelines stating that they are anti-competitive. And the developer knows that the lawsuit would cause a public dispute with Apple.

Spotify and Mac offered statements of support to Epic’s decision. Facebook, on the other hand, claimed that the iPhone maker did not waive its 30% fee on its paid online events feature.

Epic can be Apple’s dangerous opponent. Fortnite gained $1 billion through Apple alone. From that, Apple gets millions of dollars from the said videogame.

The 30% commission that Apple gets allows Apple’s services business to thrive. The iPhone business is starting to slow down. The said commission is a critical part of Apple’s business. For the company, it’s not about fighting its app policy but it’s about protecting its vital source of revenue in many years to come.

If Epic would win in this battle, Apple could lose its vital source of revenue.

The App Store began as a small business. Today, however, it has become Apple’s cash cow. The years of growth in the App Store is too big for Apple to give up now. Although Apple’s subscription offerings may carry the company forward, it’s not yet happening today.

Will Apple give in to Epic to save its revenue? Let’s all wait and see what will happen to this battle. But many experts are saying that Apple isn’t going to give in to the protests without a real fight.

