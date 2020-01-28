Helpful Tips on How to Build an Engaged Social Media Community in 2020

Share the joy















An engaged social media community promotes loyalty and trust. You may have a large following now. But are your followers engaged with your content? If not, you are not seeing positive results.

Building an Engaged Social Media Community

Any type of social media platform can help you connect with people who might be interested in your brand. In your 2020 social media marketing strategy, you must focus on responding to your followers, building brand-consumer relationships and cultivating encouraging conversations. They can all help in increasing repeat customers.

Tell Your Brand’s Story

Storytelling is an effective way to connect with your audience. Here, you can tell your audience about why your business is unique and the reasons people must choose your products and services over the others.

You must post videos about how to use your products and highlight their many practical benefits. So, start writing your authentic business story and share it with your community.

Showcase Your Funny Side

via GIPHY

Laughter can release endorphins in the brain. It promotes social bonds. It makes us feel good. That’s why brands that are successful online are using laughter to help boost engagement. And they are seeing great results.

You do not have to be a comedian to encourage social laughter. Simply share funny content from your site or funny images from other social media accounts. As you show your playful side, your followers will see that you are not just another business that tries to sell a product. Rather, there is a human behind that brand who is trying to have some fun.

Share Valuable Content

But before you can do so, you must know what your audience wants. If your followers are busy, you can offer them tips on how to add balance in their lives. You may share self-care tips, healthy recipes, etc.

Your social media content must address the needs and pain points of your audience. And this requires a lot of research. You may look for mentions on social media. Hosting online surveys may also be ideal. Ask them open-ended questions so they can do the talking.

Allow Customers to Purchase through Social Media

Your customers want smooth experiences. As you allow your customers to purchase your products through a social media platform where they are actively hanging out, you are adding convenience to them. This will result in higher customer conversions and generating sales.

It is one of the reasons that purchasing through social media, like Facebook and Pinterest, will continue to grow in 2020. Users are fed up seeing products that they want each time they log into their social media accounts. But you can use this to your advantage by allowing them to shop directly through social media platforms.

As you provide convenience, you are encouraging users to click through.

Building an engaged social media community must be your priority in 2020. To make a good sense of your campaign, you will need to measure your engagement. Use the Analytics tools provided by the social media platform you are using.

Share the joy













