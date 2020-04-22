Share the joy















Emerging Tech to Take Note of in 2020

Are you staying up to date with the emerging tech that is taking the world by storm? Find out more about some of this tech to take note of here in this article.

In many areas of our lives, we use technology to make things easier, more interesting and more cost-effective. Whether you are checking the news on your mobile phone, playing games online against others or working in a factory, tech is a key part of your day. Those within the tech industry are always trying to come up with new products and they are typically successful.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the emerging tech that you should take note of in 2020. Keep reading to find out more about this.

AI

If you are not familiar with the term AI, then you should know that this stands for artificial intelligence. This is a type of technology that has been on the rise for many years, but only recently has it started to really take off in brilliant ways. Investors across the globe, such as MMC Ventures, Deepmind, Tej Kohli & others are injecting a lot of money into AI and for a good reason. AI has a lot of potential to save money, streamline workflows and more.

Blockchain

You might have already heard of blockchain in relation to cryptocurrencies but there is actually a lot more to this. Blockchain can offer a lot for those in supply chain management as it can help to process orders, returns and much more. Blockchain has a lot of financial benefits and is extremely secure. Many people are using this secure technology to perform various tasks. As time goes on, this technology becomes more advanced and is something to take note of.

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is a type of tech that has been on the rise for many years. In 2020, we are seeing many more tech companies incorporate this kind of tech into their products, particularly those in the gaming industry. Virtual reality gives businesses the ability to create an immersive world that their customers can take advantage of. This technology is set to be the norm in a few years so look out for it in 2020.

Drones

When drones first were invented, their full potential was not yet realized. Many people use drones for photography and for their own personal use. Of course, with drones, it is becoming possible to perform tasks and save money along the way. The drone industry is really taking off and many businesses are starting to invest in these in order to improve the way that they work. Look out for drones and the advancement of this tech in the coming year.

Look Out

The tech industry has come a long way but there is still a lot more than can be done. Companies within this industry are always trying to innovate and come up with new and exciting inventions. We are excited to see the new emerging technology that is created over the next few years and into the future. Keep an eye on this industry as it certainly has a lot to offer.

