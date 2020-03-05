DuckDuckGo Releases Tracker Radar Data

Share the joy















DuckDuckGo is a search engine that does not track you online. Recently, it announced that it is releasing Tracker Radar Data, a data set that includes over 5,000 Internet domains utilized by more than 1,700 companies that track you online. The data can now be accessed by anyone.

What is Tracker Radar?

It contains the most common trackers. It also includes details about the trackers’ behavior, like ownership, cookie, privacy policy, etc.

To block trackers using this tool, DuckDuckGo crawls a huge set of the top sites. It looks at how often a resource is being used, how it uses APIs and how likely the APIs will identify users.

This feature reflects the importance of protecting your privacy. The ad industry is one of the biggest infringers of users’ privacy. They build profiles of people to make an ad targeting more effective.

Many users complain about privacy. In a recent report, Internet users are taking action in protecting their privacy online. They have used tracker-blocking browsers, like Mozilla’s Firefox, Apple Safari and more.

In 2019, DuckDuckGo’s browsers have been downloaded 20 million times. This year, the browser powered more than 30 billion searches. And it is cashing in on the trend.

The browser will still show ads provided by Microsoft. However, it is basing those ads on your search terms, rather than your online activity or personal information collected.

Raising Standard

DuckDuckGo is making money because of the privacy feature that it offers. The reason it is releasing its data is to raise its standard of trust online. With this goal, it overcomes the profit potential of the browser.

If you wish the company’s assistance in using the data, you may need to pay a fee.

Blocking the Trackers

Indeed, tracking technology can be annoying and it violates your privacy. But when you stop trackers, there are some complications you might experience as you browse online.

For instance, tracker blocking can result in websites not playing videos. It also prevents you from completing an e-commerce transaction.

But DuckDuckGo will check those issues. Using its own browsers and extensions, it implements codes that can alleviate those problems without having to release your personal data.

In addition to releasing the data, the company is also open-sourcing its code. In that way, developers can create their own tools and build their own custom tracker blocklists.

Traditional tracker blockers are using blacklists that are crowd-sourced, thus, they are subject to bias. Unfortunately, this is problematic because they can build a list of things to block.

If you no longer want Google to filter your search results according to the sites you visited, then you should try DuckDuckGo. You may also set it as your phone’s default search engine.

It does not personalize results but it can give you instant answers. However, some instant answers are not better than Google’s.

There is no stopping Google from tracking you. But there are alternatives to Google and DuckDuckGo seemed to be a viable option as it does not share your personal data.

