Don’t Waste Time! Use these Email Marketing Services to Grow Your Business

Email remains relevant. Although you may think that social media has overtaken email marketing, you should not ignore the value of email marketing. Rather, you must use these two tools to boost your customer reach. To make sure that email is worth your time, opt to use these email marketing services in growing your business.

By using an email marketing service, you can track your stats and build a better relationship with your customers. Most of all, it automates your marketing workflow.

1. MailChimp

It has both free and paid versions. But the free version is already enough to help you get started with your email marketing. It has a wide array of templates and automation features.

As an email marketing service, it has a variety of features, like landing pages, surveys, ads, and social posting choices. You can build semi-automated email and autoresponder. This is a suitable option for both entry-level customers and a well-rounded choice for advanced users.

In addition to being an email marketing service, MailChimp has added several functionalities, like CRM, a site builder, and more automation capabilities. Furthermore, it is available on iOS and Android. That said, you can easily send your campaign through your smartphone or tablet.

If you’re just starting up, then MailChimp is an excellent option. Its analytics are easy to understand. You can monitor the bounces, CTRs, opens, and more.

2. HubSpot

It’s not just an email marketing service but it’s also a CRM tool provider. Setting it up is easy. To start an email campaign, you can just drag and drop to personalize the layouts. You can add images, tweak your content, and include CTAs.

HubSpot has advanced list segmentation, extensive analytics, email tracking, and templates. They are all part of the free version.

With this service, you can combine filtering options to segment your lists. This feature is free. Although Mailchimp has this functionality, it’s being offered through its premium service.

Hubspot also allows updating of contacts in bulk and you can view a timeline of interactions with your brand.

But the free version has no A/B testing. It’s ideal for small and medium-sized businesses. If your needs grow, you can upgrade to its premium services.

3. ConvertKit

It’s designed for creators, like bloggers, vloggers, Instagram influencers, and others. Creating email automation is easy through its visual builder. You can see how the sequences will play out. It comes with a landing page editor.

You will like its visual automation builder. It makes editing your workflow seamless. You can do the editing within the automation editor itself. Then, you can easily segment each email through the use of conditional tags.

Another cool feature of this service is its auto resend broadcasts. This feature is useful to emails that have not been read. Perhaps, your recipients were too busy to take a look at your email or that your headline wasn’t good. This service lets you resend your email to those recipients who failed to open it the first time. However, before resending your email, make sure that you change your subject line and make it more interesting.

4. Constant Contact

It offers a wealth of features ideal for small businesses. It comes with a 60-day free trial. This is ideal for businesses with less than 500 subscribers. If you have a bigger list, you should use the other solutions mentioned here.

One of the things you’ll like about it is that you can send as many messages as you can in a month as it doesn’t have a cap.

Last year, it has extended its features to ensure that it’s not just an email marketing service. It now has more than 160 templates. You can also integrate it with Facebook, WordPress, Salesforce, Shopify, and many others.

Its lowest plan features tools that many small businesses will need to begin their email marketing campaign. These would include template building, segmentation, list management, and many others.

It also comes with a drag-and-drop visual editor with some restrictions. You can edit text and access to Google fonts, images, and colors. You can include a blog post teaser. It also lets you import PDFs to make your email more interactive.

When your message is ready, you can send it immediately or schedule it. Although there’s no option to send emails on a monthly, weekly, or daily basis, this service lets you send recurring messages.

If you have a shortlist of subscribers, then this marketing service can be the right fit.

Wrapping Up

These email marketing services offer a variety of features that eliminates the hassle of creating an email campaign. When choosing the right service, it all comes down to your budget and your business needs. The list above will guide you in making the right choice. Don’t wait for too long. You might be missing out on a lot of opportunities.

