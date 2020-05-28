interaction between CRM and social media.

Share the joy















CRM As the Best Way to Turn Social Media Vision into Reality

Nowadays, users of social media and the same time the customers of your products expect that you follow back if they leave a comment on Facebook, write a message to you for support or mention you on Instagram. It means that you have to define what CRM is in the context of social media specifically when it comes to its application in your niche. What does CRM stand for is Customer Relationship Management, and in this article, we will define why you need to merge CRM and the social data to reach your social media vision.

The question that arises is how CRM can assist social media and thus have a direct positive influence on the growth and development of your business and creating a Social CRM strategy. Let’s have a look at five different ways that CRM can help you in making your social media ideas come true.

Optimization of the relationship with each customer

CRM can help you understand your users’ buying patterns, their response to your products and newsletters, and how much they spend on your brand items. It is valuable information that you can take and integrate with the data from social media.

A great idea would be to build a customer profile, check what others are discussing and react proactively when it refers to your business. The customers’ social behavior reveals information about customers’ interests, their interactions, and what they think of other brands.

Development of your company’s social advertising

CRM software for Social Media assists in creating the target audience for your business, and in this way, enables you to set up lookalikes and custom audiences with the help of one of the social platforms, Facebook Ads Manager. First, make sure you understand the CRM meaning in the context of your business and the best way to present it on social media and then find the right CRM tools and software. A good idea is to check at creatio.com. When you find out the habits of purchasing your customers, you can design a social media CRM strategy to develop and reach the previously set social media vision.

This strategy should include an idea of tailoring the social ads following the purchasing patterns and achieved by customizing the offers to particular clients.

Social CRM software provides a range of possibilities and options for creating impeccable social campaigns. It offers a wealth of opportunities for improving your paid social campaigns.

Enrichment of social customers’ support

One of the curious facts is that most of the companies up to 80% say that they provide excellent service for the customers on social media. Still, less than 10% of the customers actually agree with this. What this means is that we have to take great care of social customer support.

When we define CRM for our business’s social media, and we integrate both of them, we will provide support, which considers the history of customer interaction with the social channels. Based on the data that you can choose from CRM, you can make the info accessible to your organization, develop different strategies, react to what your customers are saying, and provide tailored support for them that they will appreciate.

Tailoring of the Social Content

The CRM, when combined with social media, can provide an overview of the hashtags, comments, topics, influencers that your audience is interested in. All this data is invaluable for tailoring the social content that you serve and deliver to your customers promptly. On the other hand, this can boost the engagement between the audience and your business.

The Social CRM strategy is created based on the performance analytics relevant to your audience. They feel appreciated as customers because they target their specific needs and interests, ensuring that the content is connected to the target audience.

Sell what your audience wants to buy

One of the great things that social media can do when connected to CRM software and tools is that you can track the purchases of your customers and later predict what is the next most probably thing that they are going to buy. Based on the info, you can customize your ad campaigns where you can attract the customers based on the purchases that they made and redirect and motivate them to purchase related items.

If you use social media CRM software, you can target suggestions for purchase up close and personal, which increases the chance that the customers will continue buying from you in the future. If you know what they want to buy, it will be easy to sell them this to them.

Social CRM gives you a comprehensive overview of the customers and potential customers so you can create and deliver social content that specifically targets your audience, tailor this content to specific customers. In this way, the CRM platform with social media connects your business with the customers.

Share the joy













